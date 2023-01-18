SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Medicaid reimbursement rates to providers that work with the South Dakota Department of Human Services should get a rate increase under Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposed fiscal year 2024 budget.

Outgoing DHS chief financial officer Steven Kohler targeted moving reimbursement rates for services at 90% of the methodology or higher. The rate increases will cover services such as assisted living, home care and nursing home care for adults with developmental disabilities.

“This is going to go a long ways for our providers in their effort to serve people,” Kohler said.

Medicaid is the largest source of funding for DHS services, Kohler said at the Joint Committee on Appropriations Jan. 18 meeting.

The state sets a rate for Medicaid reimbursement. It’s based on cost for services the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid data and other factors. The state and federal governments pay a portion of Medicaid costs with the federal government paying the largest share.

Ninety percent is an improvement and the FY2024 approach is a major change, said Dan Cross, the executive director of Community Support Providers, an association for service providers for individuals with developmental disabilities. Cross testified at the end of the DHS budget presentation.

“Less than 1% of the population we serve has private insurance,” Cross said.

“What we need is 100%,” Cross said. The method for FY2024 can be a catalyst for that 100%, Cross said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The methodology for targeted rates included a study of the FY2021 cost of service and the Medicaid reimbursement rates for those services, Kohler said. The department also did a survey of current costs and factored in inflation for FY 2024, he said.

Noem’s proposed budget for DHS in FY2024 is for $634,741,024 with about $44 million of that for the targeted provider reimbursement rates.

Republican Rep. Chris Karr, a committee member, said the state approved money for Medicaid reimbursement two years ago but some rates today were still at 75% or less of the recommended 100% rate. Karr questioned if the process for FY2024 was thorough enough.

Kohler said the FY2024 process used FY2021 costs while the data used two years ago was from FY2010. The DHS now has a plan in place to better evaluate costs and determine rates, Kohler said.

While Medicaid is the largest payer of DHS services, “it’s the last resort” for nursing home care, Kohler said.

Nursing homes told DHS that the rate should be 93% to 97% of the methodology, he said.

“Under the recommended budget it’s at 90%,” committee member Democrat Rep. Linda Duba said. Why is that, she asked.

Kohler said it was because of available resources, according to Noem’s budget.

According to the DHS, the rate for nursing homes would increase by about 21% in FY2024. The rate for in-home services such as adult companion and respite care for caregivers would increase by about 21% with in-home services provided by an LPN with the highest increase at 24%. At the opposite end, rates for services for children that are community-based (CHOICES) would increase by 5% to result in a rate of more than 90%.