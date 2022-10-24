SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The deadline for all South Dakota political committees to submit pre-general election reports is 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 24.

As of 2:50 p.m. on the 24th, three ballot question committees relating to Medicaid expansion have filed their reports.

LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR TOUR-SD

Love Your Neighbor Tour-SD is a ballot question committee that supports Amendment D, which is the ballot measure to expand Medicaid in South Dakota.

According to the report, the committee raised $3,880.00 in contributions and spent all of it. The committee had no funds at its formation and has none left at this time.

The report also notes that $2,197.94 of donated goods or services were received.

NO ON AMENDMENT D

No On Amendment D offers its viewpoint with its name, opposing Medicaid expansion.

According to its report, the group raised no money and spent no money. It did however receive $3,646.40 worth in donated goods or services.

The group was not formed until Oct. 2, 2022.

TAKEITBACK.ORG-ADVOCACY

Another group in favor of Medicaid expansion, this committee’s report shows that it raised $51,998.23 in contributions and spent $67,021.77. The committee’s beginning balance was $21,046.15, and the ending balance is $6,022.61.

SOUTH DAKOTANS DECIDE HEALTHCARE

This committee, which supports Medicaid expansion, filed their report showing contributions totaling $2,358,703.67, and expenditures totaling $2,159,348.1.

The committee began with a balance of $325,317.07, and has an ending balance of $524,672.57.

The committee also reported $356,314.83 in donated goods or services.