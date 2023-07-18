SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Meals on Wheels of the Sioux Empire makes and delivers over 500 hot, homemade meals for elderly, house-bound individuals every day. With 25 open routes a week, they are looking for more volunteer delivery drivers.

Drivers are needed to fill their 25 open routes a week from 10:30 a.m. CT until 12:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.

“When it comes to our program, our participants and their family members rely heavily on our meals so we try our best to get our meals out and we certainly appreciate every single one of our volunteers who help with the program,” Samantha Locke, the Meals on Wheels coordinator, said.

The meals are prepared every day by Active Generations’ kitchen staff and packed by volunteers. Drivers can pick up their load of meals at Active Generations on 46th Street, Hope Lutheran Church and First United Methodist Church. They deliver to the communities of Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg, Tea and Garretson.

Locke says some drivers like to take the same routes every time they deliver because they like to connect with the recurring clients.

“A lot of times, our volunteers are the only individuals they see throughout the day so it’s also a friendly face just to check in with them, see how they’re doing, or even just to say hi and ask if they need anything else,” Locke said.

The Meals on Wheels team at Active Generations also provides about 320 frozen meals for the weekends that are available on Thursdays.

To qualify for Meals on Wheels, participants must be over the age of 60 and unable to leave their home. People can sign up for Meals on Wheels by calling 605-333-3305 or on the Active Generation website. The website also has a tab for volunteer applications.