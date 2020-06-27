McCook/Miner picks up 5-2 win over Dell Rapids

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO) — McCook/Miner picked up a 5-2 win over Dell Rapids, thank to a three hit game from Colton Spader and a complete game pitching performance from Rylie Genzlinger.

M/M scored three runs in the first inning. The first run came around to score when Peyton Cleveland flipped an RBI double into right field.

Colton Spader would connect on one of his three hits in the next at bat and bring in the second run of the game.

The next run to score came in the third inning when Genzlinger drove a triple to the right-centerfield gap. That was followed by an error which allowed Genzlinger to score, giving M/M a 4-0 lead.

Following the top of the third inning, Dell Rapids would get a lead-off single from Mason Goeken, but that was the last base runner for a while.

M/M pitcher Rylie Genzlinger would retire the next twelve Dell Rapids’ batters, including two via the strikeout.

Finally in the seventh inning, Dell Rapids got a hit, but they didn’t stop there. After another hit, Riley Peter would single to left field and score Logan Ellingson. Dell Rapids still trailed 5-1.

Until two batters later when Logan Stone reached on an infield single. Ty Wood scored and Dell Rapids cut the lead to 3, but that’s as close as they got as M/M earned the 5-2 win.

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors LOB McCook/Miner 3 0 1 0 1 0 0 5 7 1 8 Dell Rapids 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 7 2 6 **LOB- Runners Left on Base

M/M was led by Spader who went 3-4 with three singles and an RBI. Isaac Feldhaus, Genzlinger, Cleveland and Jaxon Kampshoff each collected a hit as well.

Genzlinger led the way on the mound for McCook/Miner as he pitched a complete game allowing only two runs on seven hits and zero walks, while striking out three.

Dell Rapids was led by Logan Stone and Mason Goeken who each collected two hits on Friday. Stone also collected an RBI.

Stone took the loss for Dell Rapids as he allowed five runs on seven hits and four walks, while striking out two.