SALEM, S.D. (KELO) — As the snow storm slows down across South Dakota, rural communities like Salem continue to dig out from up to 23 inches of snow.

BJ Stiefvater, emergency manager with McCook County, told KELOLAND News Wednesday that shelters have been opened and local motels are full of stranded motorists.

“We had about 20 to 25– missions is what we call them, as far as going out and getting people out of their vehicles,” Stiefvater said.

Semi-truck drivers were still stuck in the Salem area as of Thursday morning due to the closure of Interstate 90 between Mitchell and Sioux Falls. I-90 is now open eastbound in that area.

Despite the closure of I-90, Stiefvater said that there were still motorists driving along the interstate Tuesday and into Wednesday.

“I’m sitting here, at 90, I had just taken one of the truckers back to his truck yet to check his reefer truck and there’s still traffic moving both ways,” Stiefvater said. “There isn’t enough troopers to write enough tickets.”

South Dakota Highway Patrol said that over 20 citations were issued Tuesday for driving on the closed interstate.

Stiefvater said that throughout the county, plows have gotten stuck trying to remove snow which has caused even more backed up traffic for motorists that were out.

“Basically, [cars] were following a plow to a location where they knew there was a bunch of vehicles because when someone gets stuck, someone else comes up on it and then they can’t go anywhere. So, now you have a whole group of four or five vehicles in one little section that can’t go anywhere,” Stiefvater explained.

And there have been a lot of motorists out despite the weather, according to Stiefvater who said that many of the rescued drivers don’t understand that their cars cannot be brought back home, but rather they will need to be taken to the nearest town for shelter and retrieve their vehicle later.

“So that, you know, is another challenge and just having the amount of assets that are needed when you have so many stranded motorist in so many places,” Stiefvater said. “It’s frustrating, because this is not something new, you know, we just went through these storms, we had more than enough of a heads up, and everyone’s shovels are still wet from the last time they know what this kind of weather means.”

He also said that many of the stranded drivers aren’t prepared with proper winter attire, blankets and a full tank of gas.

The calls for help have increased five-fold from a typical snow event, Stiefvater estimates.

“We started yesterday at about six o’clock in the morning and I finished at about 230 in the morning,” Stiefvater said.

In addition to stranded vehicles, the snow makes medical emergencies more difficult to navigate.

“This morning, we had a gentleman that’s been sick for a few days. We went over and provided what care we could: breathing treatments, give him some fluid, you know, do all the normal stuff he would get at the hospital. Of course, he’s feeling a lot better now and later today, when things clear up and get nice, they want us to take him we will or they can take themselves.”

Another issue the county is facing is where to put all of the snow that’s been falling for the last several weeks.

“I mean, we were full from the last storm and now there isn’t any place to put the snow,” Stiefvater said. “I know a lot of the cities are dealing with that now, you know, you drive through Salem, and you look in, it’s you can’t even see a vehicle in the driveway, because it still makes 10 feet high all the way along the side of the road.”

KELOLAND meteorologists said that Salem alone has received upwards of 23 inches since the storm started. The rest of McCook County has seen between 12 and 24 inches.

For now, as crews continue to cleanup the county, Stiefvater asks for patience from community members.

“If everyone could hold on just a little bit longer here it would be much more helpful,” Stiefvater said.