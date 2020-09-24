Mayville State postpones game against Dakota State University

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — Dakota State was scheduled to travel to Mayville State on Saturday, September 26, but that game has been postponed.

The game is being postponed due to COVID-19, according to the Mayville State athletics webpage.

“Out of an abundance of caution related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayville State University has decided to postpone the Saturday, Sept. 26 home football game versus Dakota State.”

According to the Dakota State website, the game has been rescheduled to November 14.

The Mayville State announcement went on to say how they are trying to keep everyone safe:

“Our top priority is keeping our campus safe and healthy so that we can honor our commitment to academics and continue with in-person course delivery at Mayville State University. We definitely are not in a crisis situation with only one new positive COVID-19 case, but we are proceeding with extreme caution in following proper protocols.”

Dakota State will host Waldorf University on Saturday, October 3 as part of the Trojan Days Homecoming. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.