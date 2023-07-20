SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The mayor’s budget for the city of Sioux Falls continues to grow.

Mayor Paul TenHaken’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2024 is $790.1 million. That’s more than $100 million over the FY2023 budget of $646.2 million.

A big chunk of the FY2024 budget comes from the capital improvement plan (CIP). The budget includes $341 million from a $1.1 billion 2024-2028 capital improvement plan.

TenHaken’s first budget was presented in 2018 after he was first elected. The FY2019 budget was $498.3 million.

The budgets have increased each since then, expect between FY2022 and FY2023. The FY2022 budget was $654.2 million, slightly higher than $646.2 million in FY2023.

Former mayor Mike Huether served two terms as mayor. His FY2018 Budget was $457.2 million.

The city’s population has increased from 2018 to 2023.

The estimated population was about 178,500 in 2017, based on several estimates. The estimated population of Sioux Falls was about 208,000 in 2022, according to the city. That’s higher than the World Population Review estimate of 203,000 for 2023.

TenHaken said in his budget presentation on July 20, that it’s a challenge to meet “the demands of a growing city while still facing economic pressure like inflation.”

The key is to meet daily needs while also focusing on the future of the city, he said.

What’s in the budget?

The city breaks down its overall budget into three categories: The operating fund, the capital (CIP) fund and the internal service fund.

The FY2024 operating budget is for the day to day operations of the budget. The CIP portion is for projects. The internal service fund pays for employee benefits like insurance, technology used by the city and related.

Within the city budget is the general fund which is the city’s primary operating fund. The FY2024 general fund is $234.1 million.

The general fund is for the police department, highway department, fire department, parks and library departments, public health department, general government, planning department and services like transit and housing.

The general fund includes money for 21 new full-time positions including seven new police officers at a total cost of $1.6 million. The general fund also includes about $9 million in wage and benefit adjustments.

The major sources of revenue for the general fund are property taxes (37%) and sales tax (43%). Another 20% comes from other sources.

When the each dollar paid in taxes is broken down by expenses, 40 cents of each dollar is dedicated to highways and streets and 24 cents is dedicated to police. The rest is split between several other expenses including culture and recreation, public health and others.

The highways and street department is example of how the general fund budget, individual department operating budget and capital improvement budget (CIP) mesh.

The budget for highways and streets is $145.8 million and that includes $109.5 million in capital projects. That CIP budget includes $17.2 million in maintenance and rehabilitation, $8.2 million in major street reconstruction and other projects.

The operating budget for highways and streets is $36.3 million. This includes regular street maintenance and winter street maintenance and other day-to-day work.

TenHaken said the city breaks down expenses into a service expenditure block. About 75% service expenditure breakdown supports public safety and infrastructure in the city.