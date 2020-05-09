Mayor TenHaken asks local sports organizations for COVID-19 plan

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Businesses and parks are beginning to open in Sioux Falls, but as they do, social distancing still needs to be followed.

Many sports leagues are eager to get back on the field or court as the weather warms up, but they’ll have some obstacles to work around.

“We had a call this week with a lot of league organizers of baseball, softball, soccer, tennis leagues, to better understand what their challenges are and also let them know what our challenges are as a city,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

The city has decided to reassess the COVID-19 situation in Sioux Falls on May 29 and then make a decision about organized sports in the city.

That may be three weeks away, but the organizations will be busy during that time, with homework from the city.

“We’re asking all those leagues to submit a plan to us. How will your league operate? How will SEBA operate effectively in this environment? And make sure the kids are safe, spectators are safe, the umps are safe, all of the volunteers. What are concessions going to look like? Parking?,” TenHaken said.

The leagues will have to find a safe way to operate, while at the same time using the limited resources that the city has.

“That’s what we’re asking these leagues to figure out. How can you operate successfully with the limited resources that we have to provide to these leagues right now?” TenHaken said.

Many organizations are hoping to resume activities by the beginning of June, but that will all depend on COVID-19 situation in the city.

Watch the video below to see Mayor TenHaken’s entire park update from Friday’s COVID-19 briefing in Sioux Falls.