Mayor says masks making a difference in Sioux Falls area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said the city council is likely to approve extending a mask mandate until March.

March is the date because introducing such measures can take at least two meetings and then, the council doesn’t have to return to the mandate multiple times, he said. Also, a coronavirus vaccination won’t be available to the general public until at least March, TenHaken said.

The local mask mandate is working, TenHaken said.

“I feel like the compliance is there for sure,” TenHaken said.

The mask mandate has contributed to improved coronavirus numbers in the Sioux Falls area, he said. But he stressed, measures such as physical social distancing and washing hands are also very important.

The vaccine is expected to arrive in South Dakota soon but it will be available first to populations such as health care workers, said Jill Franken, the director of Sioux Falls Public Health.

Franken urged the public to educate itself on the vaccination, saying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is the best source.

Avera doctor Michael Elliot said there has been a lot of discussion about the vaccination process. He and Franken said the FDA is reviewing and approving vaccinations.

Elliot said there has been lots of discussion on the accelerated vaccination process.

“It’s important to understand what the real acceleration has been,” Elliot said. The manufacturing has been accelerated so that as soon as it approved, the vaccination will be available for use, he said.

Dr. Mike Wilde of Sanford said the vaccines under FDA review now appear to be safe and encouraging.

Elliot reminded the public that vaccination is one tool, saying it will take time until the vaccination has its largest impact or even herd immunity across the globe and U.S.

Both doctors said they and other health care partners in the state will be cooperating to distribute the vaccine as efficiently as possible.

Elliot and Wilde said their hospitals continue to be busy and that staff is working hard.

Wilde said Sanford continues to watch the impact of the Thanksgiving holiday and is hoping for good news as it relates to the coronavirus.