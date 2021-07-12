Maxwell’s love of the game leads to Jr. NBA Coach of the Year Semifinalist

PARKSTON, S.D. (KELO) — Bill Maxwell of Parkston is hoping to become a finalist for a youth basketball coach of the year award.

Bruce Maxwell, Bill Maxwell’s father, started a youth basketball program in Parkston, South Dakota.

“My dad coached for 25 years in this position. I came into town and continued to pick up youth basketball and provide really, really great experiences for the kids,” Parkston youth basketball coach Bill Maxwell said.

Bill has been the man in charge over the past decade as he has been able to share his love for basketball with the youth of his home town.

“The sport that I love, gave me a chance to get involved, so for about ten years now, I’ve been trying to share my love for the game and try to educate the kids and give them some tips and try to create positive experiences for the players,” Maxwell said.

Four years ago, Maxwell and the Parkston youth basketball program transitioned to a Jr. NBA program.

“What the Jr. NBA’s philosophies are, aligned with the philosophies that my dad taught me about the game, when I was just a young boy out here at the same gym,” Maxwell said. “When I looked at signing up for the Jr. NBA, I said, this does fit. This is absolutely what I already do. It’s like reading news that you want to hear, yeah, we’re doing this right.”

Maxwell continued to grow the Jr. NBA program in Parkston, while also assisting in several community projects. That work led to Maxwell being named the Skyforce Jr. NBA Coach of the Year.

“One of his coaches and his co-workers in his program, out there in the Jr. NBA program in Parkston, nominated him and so we fielded those nominations, we connected with those people and got some extra information for them, asked them for some testimonies, thing like that,” Skyforce Director of Sports Media Relations Matt Dykstra said. “And then we also connected with Bill who was nominated and we let him know that he was nominated.”

“It was a really humbling experience to have people come out and honor me as a coach, it was really neat,” Maxwell said. “When Sioux Falls Skyforce sent me a little swag package, that showed up on my front door step and unwrapping that and it had a nice glass trophy.”

The Skyforce sent Maxwell’s nomination to the national level and he is now a National Jr. NBA Coach of the Year Semifinalist.

“These eight semifinalists, who have made their way through, myself being one of them, it’s just a tremendous honor,” Maxwell said. “I’ve loved the NBA since I was a young kid and to see my name up there against representatives from the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, it’s just amazing.”

Please retweet this to vote for me in the @jrnba Coach of the year competition. #JrNBACOYSFS Thanks to the @SFSkyforce for nominating me. @PtownTrojans pic.twitter.com/CrFOxJ7de8 — Bill Maxwell (@dnks_lifestylin) July 12, 2021

25% of Maxwell’s overall score comes from fan voting and you can help by voting on the Jr. NBA website or by tweeting using the #JrNBACOYSFS.

You can vote by visiting the link above: