Max Thomson and timely takeaways lead to Washington’s win over Aberdeen Central

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Washington quarterback Max Thomson threw for three touchdowns, while the Warrior defense forced three turnovers on their way to a 28-21 win over Aberdeen Central.

Both teams started the game with punts, but the second drive was the game for Washington ended up in the endzone.

36 yard touchdown pass from Max Thomson to Malcom Johnson and @SFW_Football leads 7-0 after one quarter.@KELOSports pic.twitter.com/0djkDlqrwH — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) August 28, 2020

Just as soon as Washington grabbed a lead, the Golden Eagles found a strong drive and punched in a game tying score.

A sixty yard pass from Sam Rohlfs to Hunter Paysen got Aberdeen Central into the redzone. The Golden Eagles would score on a quarterback sneak from a yard away and tie the game.

Aberdeen Central wasn’t done there. The Golden Eagles would grab their only lead of the game on their next drive, when Rohlfs connected to Hunter Lemer.

11 yard touchdown pass from Sam Rohlfs to Hunter Lemer. @Aberdeen_CHS leads 14-7, 5 minutes left in first half. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/TDx7Yxf4Az — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) August 28, 2020

The next score came from not Max Thomson, but back-up quarterback Noah Robertson.

Thomson would lose his helmet on the previous play, meaning he had to sit out the next play. His replacement, Robertson would connect to Tyus Hanson for the 16 yard touchdown, tying the game at 14.

The Golden Eagles went back to work on offense as they put together a solid drive that looked like it would result in Aberdeen Central taking the lead, but that didn’t happen.

Rohlfs would fumble and Washington free safety Zach Burgers would pounce and the free ball.

Washington would run out the clock, keeping the game tied at 14 at halftime.

The Warriors grabbed the lead early in the third quarter when Max Thomson connected to Carson Strom for his second touchdown of the game.

23 yard touchdown pass from Max Thomson to Carson Strom and @SFW_Football leads 21-14 early in the third. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/L0T1CcvSaD — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) August 29, 2020

Just like much of the game, Aberdeen Central responded when they got down as Rohlfs scored his third total touchdown thanks to a 17 yard scramble.

Max Thomson gave the Warriors a seven point lead when he connected on a 45 yard touchdown pass to Hanson.

Max Thomson connects on a 45 yard touchdown to Tyus Hanson. @SFW_Football now leads 28-21 with 8:38 to go in the game. @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/PT14AdeGq1 — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) August 29, 2020

The Golden Eagles attempted a drive to tie the game, but Washington’s defense forced their fourth turnover to seal the win.

Aberdeen was on a nice drive, but Randolph Kpai put an end to that with an interception. @SFW_Football looking to run the last 3 minutes off the clock. Facing a 3rd and 17@KELOSports pic.twitter.com/dAqznBT7cI — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) August 29, 2020

Team 1 2 3 4 FINAL Aberdeen Central Golden Eagles (0-1) 0 14 7 0 21 #5 Sioux Falls Washington Warriors (1-0) 7 7 7 7 28 Game Box Score

Team Stats

A key team stat was the penalties and the turnovers. Washington’s biggest struggle was the eleven penalties that cost them 86 yards.

The turnovers hurt the Golden Eagles as they allowed four total turnovers, including two fumbles and two interceptions.

Individual Stats

Max Thomson led his team as he was 13-19 through the air, for 223 yards and three touchdowns. Tyus Hanson hauled in four of the thirteen completions for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

Thomson was even named the Player of the Week on the KELOLAND SportsZone Friday night:

You can watch full highlights from both Aberdeen Central and Sioux Falls Washington in the highlights video below:

You can watch the highlights as aired on the KELOLAND SportsZone at 10:30, Friday night, by clicking on the video player below: