Matthew Mors becomes all-time leading scorer in class ‘AA’ boy’s basketball

For the Bucks, they were looking to win their tenth consecutive game, but this game had a bigger story to it.

Yankton junior Matthew Mors entered the contest with 2,016 points, just nine points shy of the all-time scoring record for class ‘AA’ boy’s basketball, set by Eric Kline in 1991 of 2,025 points.

If you’ve seen Matthew Mors play, you’d know that scoring ten points is something he has done more than fifty times, but tonight, Watertown made it tough for Mors.

The Arrows used Cooper Heiser to guard Matthew Mors, well to mostly guard him. Heiser gives up six inches in height to Mors, meaning that most times, Mors was being double or even triple teamed by Watertown.

Finally in the third quarter, Mors started to use the dribble drive to create scoring opportunities. Mors scored his fourth and fifth buckets of the night via the dribble drive which help land him the ten points that he needed.

Mors would finish with 12 points for the Bucks and end the night with 2,028 points, making him the leading scorer in class ‘AA’ boy’s basketball history.

There it is! A simple right handed layup and Mors has now scored 2,026

Despite setting the record, Yankton could not earn the victory as Watertown earned the upset of the number one team in the state with a 54-53 win.