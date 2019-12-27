Matt Mooney returns to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- Matt Mooney played for the USD Coyotes for three years, including a redshirt season. Mooney scored nearly 1,300 points while averaging over 18 points per game in his two seasons as a Coyote.

“It started with my red shirt year, working with coach Hansen every day in the gym and in those two years, I got confidence because coach Smith let me play. It gave me a lot of confidence as a player and it put it in my mind that I could be a pro,” Matt Mooney said.

After signing an exhibit 10 contract with the Memphis Grizzlies in the off season, Mooney has found his way to the Memphis Hustle, who are the NBA G-League affiliate of the Grizzlies.

“It’s been a great G-League experience so far, we’ve got a good team, I think we’re 14-3 right now, even though we just lost two in a row, but we’re 14-3 and we’re winning. We share the ball and stereotypically you hear that g-league is selfish basketball but our team plays together and it’s fun when you’re winning. I’m just trying to appreciate where I’m at right now and I’m just working everyday trying to get better,” Mooney said.

Now, the former Coyote will make his return to South Dakota as a member of the Hustle.

“When the schedule came out, I looked if we played out here because I’ve been to a couple Skyforce games and I have a lot of friends and people out here that I made relationships with during my time at USD and being around this area for a couple years. It’s going to be fun, I’m excited to see a lot of people I know and a lot of my friends,” Mooney said.

Mooney may have started his career at the mid-major level, but he has worked his way to become a professional basketball player and he say’s it’s all because of where he started.

“My advice would be, don’t just look at the school or the conference you’ve got to look at the coaching staff, the community and the guys on the team, because that’s what I really liked about USD and I was able to thrive there and we had a great team and those relationships that I made there, last a life time and that’s really what’s most important,” Mooney said.

Matt Mooney and the Memphis Hustle will cross paths with the Sioux Falls Skyforce on Friday at the Sanford Pentagon. Tip-off is set for 7:00.