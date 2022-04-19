SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Tuesday, masks are now optional on Sioux Area Metro (SAM) buses in Sioux Falls.

This follows the reversal of an extension of the CDC’s public transportation masking order, which was declared unlawful, and in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act by a Florida federal judge.

The effect of this order is that, as of Tuesday, riders and operators of public transport across the U.S., including here in Sioux Falls, are no longer required to mask up.

SAM general manager Robert Speeks told KELOLAND News Tuesday that while masks will not be required, they will be made available for those who wish to wear them.

“The federal mask mandate will no longer exist as of today, and we will practice the optional mask wearing,” said Speeks.

Asked about the implementation of the mask mandate, Speeks says there has not been a large disruption overall, and while some passengers felt frustration over having to mask up, he says things never reached the point that law enforcement was required to intervene.

Walking past the downtown SAM bus depot shortly before noon on Tuesday, most passengers awaiting buses indoors were wearing masks. Outside, riders waiting on benches gave us their opinions of the new policy.

Beverly White is a new passenger for SAM, having ridden the bus for only about two weeks. She says that she was unaware that there had been a change in masking policy. Asked for her thoughts, she expressed a desire for continued masking.

“I think they should be required,” White said. “I’m over 65, so I can’t afford to get sick because someone isn’t being watchful and careful.”

White says that while masking will only be optional going forward, she hopes most people will choose to wear one.

Another rider, Rodrigo Castro, also had not heard of the change in rules. “I think it’s okay for some people, but for others it’s not, due to health concerns,” he said.

Castro said that he has a take-it-or-leave-it attitude toward others wearing a mask on the bus, but also noted that he had a mask. “I always carry one,” he said, pulling his mask from his pocket. “No matter what — I tell my 9-year-old daughter to always carry a mask in her backpack at school, no matter what — just in case.”

Speeks said that while masks will not be required, they will still be available on the buses for those who wish to wear them.