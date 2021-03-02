Masking numbers in Sioux Falls since Dec. 19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the mask mandate was effective on Dec. 19, the Sioux Falls Metro Area had 2,738 active coronavirus cases.

The area had 302 deaths along with 30,281 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the city of Sioux Falls’ COVID-19 dashboard. The numbers have increased since then but not exactly at rates before Dec. 19 in November.

The Sioux Falls City Council will discuss at tonight’s meeting extending the mask mandate.

The council voted 6-2 on Nov. 17 to establish an indoor mask mandate when six-feet of social distancing was not possible. This was after Mayor Paul TenHaken voted against a mask mandate to break a tie on Nov. 10.

The mandate was approved as the state was in the midst of a surge of coronavirus cases and deaths that had been happening since roughly October.

The Sioux Falls Metropolitan Statistical Area used for the city’s COVID-19 dashboard is the combined populations of Lincoln and Minnehaha Counties. The city uses 259,153 as the Sioux Falls MSA population.

The city also uses 889,158 as the population of South Dakota.

Using those two populations, the Sioux Falls MSA accounts for a little more than one-fourth, or 29%, of the state’s population.

The Sioux Falls MSA has accounted for around 20% to 30% of the state’s COVID-19 data throughout the period of Dec. 19 to March 2.

Data used in the story for the Sioux Falls MSA is from the city of Sioux Falls COVID-19 dashboard and its related links. The data for the state of South Dakota is from the South Dakota Department of DOH.

Since Dec. 19, the Sioux Falls area has had 105 new deaths as the total is 409 as of March 2.

South Dakota has had 538 more deaths. The state had 1,350 COVID-19 deaths on Dec. 19 and had 1,888 as of March 2. The 409 deaths in the Sioux Falls MSA accounts for about 21.6% of those deaths.

On Dec. 19, Sioux Falls accounted for 22.3% of the total deaths in the state.

The increase of 105 deaths in the Sioux Falls MSA is 35% increase in deaths from Dec. 19 to March 2.

From Nov. 1 to Dec. 1 deaths increased by 78% in the Sioux Falls MSA from 132 to 235 or 103 cases. From Dec. 19 to March 2, the Sioux Falls MSA had about an 18.3% increase.

The increase of 538 deaths from Dec. 19 to March 2 in South Dakota is a 40% increase.

The metro area had 35,847 confirmed cases as of March 2 compared to 30,281 on Dec. 19 for an increase of 5,566 more cases.

South Dakota has had 112, 652 COVID-19 cases as of March 2. The cases include PCR test cases which the DOH calls confirmed and antigen test cases which the state calls probable.

At 35,847 cases, that 32% (31.8%) of all total cases in the state. That’s the same percentage as now where the 35,847 confirmed cases in the city make up 32% of all 112,652 PCR and antigen test COVID-19 cases in the state.