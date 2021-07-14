Maryland company advertises medical marijuana certification for South Dakotans, with a catch

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Signs have sprung up in Sioux Falls advertising a business providing ‘Medical Marijuana Evaluations.’ The business in question is the Maryland based Green Health Docs (GHD), a company that claims to be able to provide you with certification for a medical marijuana card online.

A look at their website reveals that in South Dakota, the only service offered currently is telemedicine. This falls into conflict with a clause within IM26 specifying that certification must be done via an in-person physical examination.

KELOLAND News reached out to GHD founder Dr. Anand Dugar to ask about the practices and legality of the business.

Dugar says that the goal of GHD is to provide people access to legal medication (medical marijuana) that is safe, as opposed to unregulated marijuana bought illegally. Dugar says that GHD works to connect those looking for certification with doctors who work as private contractors, and that they intend to operate in-person clinics in South Dakota once the State’s program is up and running.

While South Dakotan’s will not be able to get certified online for a medical marijuana card through the state, Dugar claims that GHD is able to provide certification for cards issued by the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe.

Callers and those applying online, he says, are told that their certification will get them a card that is only valid on the Flandreau Santee Sioux Reservation, and that they will only be able to purchase and use medical marijuana on the reservation.

Dugar says GHD has been in contact with Native Nations Cannabis in Flandreau in order to provide certification. KELOLAND News reached out to the Flandreau Santee Sioux Reservation for confirmation but have not yet received a response.

KELOLAND News also reached out the State Director of the South Dakota Better Business Bureau who told us that the BBB refrains from speaking about specific businesses, but offered this statement.

“We would caution people to seek the services of your local medical provider who knows your medical history and the implications of marijuana on your long term health.”

GHD currently has an A+ rating with the BBB, but is not accredited.