SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been nearly a year since the first state licensed cannabis dispensary opened in South Dakota, and the industry has seen big shifts in the ensuing 12 months.

While the program was slow off the blocks — the first state licensed dispensaries opened more than 7 months after the first state medical cards were issued — there are now dispensary, cultivation and manufacturing facilities open in many parts of the state.

Ben Nesselhuf, CEO of True North Dispensary in North Sioux City, says his business has been open since December 15, 2022, and they’ve been doing business for around six-and-a-half months.

“It’s been educational,” Nesselhuf chuckled when asked how the past six months had gone. “It’s definitely exciting to be a part of a new industry.”

True North was not the first dispensary to open in the state — though it was among the first crop to open its doors — and Nesselhuf said that was intentional.

“We held off [from opening] intentionally simply because we only have a dispensary license — we don’t have a cultivator or manufacturer license — so we had to wait for enough product to be on the market so we could purchase to sell to our patients,” Nesselhuf said.

This was not a phenomenon specific to True North. Many operations across the state faced supply bottlenecks, which combined with extended lead-times on construction materials and waiting periods to receive state licenses to grow and manufacture.

At this time, Nesselhuf says the market for product is quite good.

“There’s a number of cultivators that are online that are selling really good product,” Nesselhuf. “I would put some of the product they are producing up against any in the country.”

Variety however has remained a bottleneck, with South Dakota not matching other states in terms of what is available.

This, Nesselhuf notes, is partly the result of state-regulation of the manufacturing industry. “There seems to be a lack of consistency,” he explained, discussing the Department of Health’s (DOH) oversight of the cannabis program. “I think like a lot of businesses, they’re struggling keeping employees and keeping people who have a knowledge base of the cannabis industry.”

This lack of consistency along with a lack of clarity, says Nesselhuf, makes it difficult for businesses to stay within the guidelines when the rules keep shifting.

Nesselhuf says he hopes to see more consistency within the DOH going forward. “That will make a big difference,” he said “because it’s difficult to do business when you’re not sure what the rules are and when they tend to change depending on who you’re talking to on that day.”

Dalton Grimmius is the CEO of Dakota Herb, a cultivation and dispensary company which opened its first store-front in October 2022 and began cultivation in September 2022.

Grimmius says it’s not just in-state inconsistencies that cause stress either.

“The biggest thing that is a wildcard in our industry is that the rules can change overnight,” Grimmius said, speculating about the changes to federal policy that could come at any time. “Anything that we’re doing in this business could change overnight. That’s probably what most keeps me up at night.”

Since their respective openings, both Nesselhuf and Grimmius say they’ve experienced steady growth.

“I’ve never had so much fun losing money,” Nesselhuf quipped. “We’re not to a point where we’re sustainable on its own without some owner investment, but we’re seeing a point that we may get there sooner than I was imagining.”

“We’ve seen the industry grow significantly. As we see card counts go up in the state, we see a direct impact in our dispensaries,” said Grimmius.

Being not just a dispensary operation, but also a cultivator, Grimmius has seen the demand grow not only in terms of customers in the doors, but also in term of the demand for product.

The business and the industry as a whole will continue to grow, Nesselhuf believes, indicating still rising numbers of patient cards in the state –10,858 at the most recent count by the state –as a clear sign of continued growth.

Dakota Herb has been at work expanding since opening in 2022, now having four locations in the state in Brandon, Vermillion, Huron and Aberdeen.

This expansion has been quick, but Dakota Herb isn’t done. They have a milestone of sorts coming up in the summer of 2023.

“A while ago we partnered with Belushi Farms — to grow his genetics in South Dakota,” Grimmius said.

Belushi’s Farm is the brand run by actor Jim Belushi, brother of the late John Belushi.

Dakota Herb will be the exclusive grower of Belushi’s product in South Dakota and will be debuting the product in late July in an official grand opening of their four locations. Belushi himself will be on the ground for the occasion.

Dakota Herb plans to offer the Belushi’s Farm products to other dispensaries through wholesale sales.

The partnership between Belushi’s Farm and Dakota Herb is one that will bring more variety to the state; something Grimmius says is currently lacking.

“Additional edible options,” Grimmius began, listing things he would like to see available to patients in South Dakota. “The whole gamut of concentrates — your wax, shatter, diamonds — we’re in the beginning of being able to see some of these things that maybe aren’t as high a volume of product.”

These products are rare right now due in part to the high cost of producing them.

Due to federal regulations, products cannot be shipped into the state, so all new forms of products have to be made here in South Dakota, meaning the technology, expertise and production of these products has to be built from the ground up.

Reflecting, Nesselhuf highlighted the support that the medical community has among South Dakotans. “You had 70% vote to support a medical marijuana program,” he noted, going on to lament what he sees as a handful of legislators who are loudly opposed to the program.

Looking back at the shifts in the industry as a whole, Nesselhuf focused on the public.

“I would suggest to anybody with questions on how to get a card — on what qualifies — if you have a dispensary in your local area, reach out and talk to them,” Nesselhuf said. “We spend a big chunk of our time just educating people.”

This is an idea that Grimmius also put forward. “It’s not a scary business — it’s not some seedy drug dealer in a back alley,” he said. “It’s a lot like a pharmacy.”