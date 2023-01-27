PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A handful of new bills related to marijuana have been submitted in recent days, one of which would amend the definition of an abused or neglected child.

This bill, HB 1097, introduced by Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch, would amend existing law to state that any parent, guardian or custodian who “negligently or intentionally” allows a child to inhale, ingest, contact or access marijuana without a medical certification will have committed neglect or abuse.

Current law already includes a provision in which children subject to prenatal exposure to abusive use of alcohol, marijuana (which Deutsch removes in the bill) or any other non-prescribed controlled substance would be considered a victim of neglect or abuse, as well as a section describing children exposed to an environment used for manufacturing, using or distributing methamphetamines or any other illegally manufactured drug.

It is unclear what it would mean for a child to ‘contact’ marijuana under Deutsch’s bill. This bill was tabled by the House Judiciary on a 13-0 vote.

This was not Deutsch’s only marijuana bill of the session so far however. Of the nine bills submitted so far, 2/3 of them list him as prime sponsor.

Deutsch’s other bills include:

Two other new bills focused on marijuana have also been introduced: