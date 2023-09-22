SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The air is crisp, school’s back in session and football players are once again taking the field, which also means the high school marching bands are in full competition season.

KELOLAND’s Gracie Terrall caught up with four local bands as they prepared for the 2023 season. Below are links to the individual features on Roosevelt, Brandon Valley, Lincoln and Washington’s marching bands.

Roosevelt Marching Band

Roosevelt’s band is made up of 90 members and directed by Nicole Decker. Their show this year, “Encounters,” is an alien invasion-themed performance. The show features songs from the soundtrack of “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” by John Williams and “ET” by Katy Perry.

“Every time you perform, it’s such a big feeling of this thing that you’ve accomplished, especially when you can do that with the people that you love and your friends,” Makenzi Petersen, a senior drum major, said.

Their next performance is Saturday, September 23 for the Pursuit of Excellence competition in Marshall, Minnesota.

Brandon Valley Marching Band

Brandon Valley’s band has 165 members and is directed by BVHS alumni Tyler Nettestad. This year’s show is called “Solstice” and is a summertime theme based around the sun.

“I went through this program so it’s awesome to come back and actually teach at the band that you went through,” Nettestad said. “This band is very special to me. I’m glad that I’m in this role and hopefully, I can uphold those same expectations.”

Their next performance is Saturday, September 23 for the Pursuit of Excellence competition in Marshall, Minnesota.

Lincoln Marching Band

The Lincoln Marching Band has 181 members and has been directed by Dan Carlson for 24 years. This year, Lincoln has an original show theme called “Fabric of Time.” After they finish the 2023 season, the Lincoln Marching Patriots will begin preparing for the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“Performing in front of millions of people knowing everyone is gonna be watching you is a lot of pressure, but it will still be so much fun,” Tyler Brost, a junior trumpet player, said.

Their next performance is Saturday, September 23 for the Pursuit of Excellence competition in Marshall, Minnesota.

Washington Marching Band

Washington’s smaller band is made up of 71 students and is directed by Terrence Kenny for the first time this season. Although their rehearsal times were interrupted due to the multiple heat advisories this summer, students are still excited to put on their show, “Becoming Medusa.”

“I’m excited to show what we can do even though we had all these setbacks,” said Natalia Loaeza, a junior alto saxophone player. “We can put on a good show even if we didn’t have two clinics with hours and hours of practice that we missed.”

Their next performance is Saturday, September 23 for the Waseca Marching Classic in Waseca, Minnesota.