SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple reports of gunshots have been reported to Sioux Falls Police over the past several weeks, with the SFPD 30-day police call log cataloging 31 mappable reports over the period of March 1-28, 2022.

These include incidents ranging from houses hit with bullets early in the month, to an incident of a man shot at a bowling alley.

Some instances categorized as reports of shots fired could not be mapped due to the lack of a specified location. These include a March 26 incident in which a car was shot three times. Sioux Falls Police note that a specific location could not be given in this case due to the victims being uncertain of the location at which the shooting occurred.

In the map below, each mappable report of shots fired from March 1-28 is marked by a red icon. The purple icon represents the geographic midpoint of all mapped shots fired reports.

Beyond location and date, police call logs also record the time that each report was made. While a handful of reports came in during daylight hour, the most common time that shots were reported in March was at around 3:00 a.m.

Times of gunshots reported in the graph above were rounded to the nearest quarter-hour.