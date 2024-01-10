SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The state’s Office of School and Public Lands manages about 760,000 acres of public land for grazing and agriculture use, including the land that was recently bought in Lincoln County as the site of a new men’s prison.

The office didn’t talk much about the land for the prison during its presentation to the South Dakota Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations but did field one related question.

Committee member Republican Rep. Chris Karr asked if it would be wise for the office to sell all of its land and invest that money in other options. Karr vaguely referred to the sale of the 300 public acres in Lincoln County to the state for $8 million.

School and Public Lands Commissioner Brock Greenfield, also a former lawmaker, said people have asked, “‘Why don’t you just sell all the state land?'”

In an apparent reference to the Lincoln County prison site, Greenfield said, selling the land provided a better return than the agriculture lease.

If the office got rid of all public land ownership, there would be boom and bust years, and schools that depend on money collected from leasing the public land could suffer under bust years, Greenfield said. Schools depend on that money, he said.

“Right now we have a bit of a diverse portfolio,” Greenfield said. “In years when the market tanks we still have lease income to come in. We are able to appropriate at least some dollars to the schools.”

The leases for grazing, crops and related types of agriculture generated $10 million for K-12 education and more than $6 million to endowed institutions in fiscal year 2023, said Deputy Commissioner Justin Nagel.

The office also manages 5.5 million acres of public lands for oil and gas exploration and mining.

Nagel said the office has more than 3,000 public leases at five-year terms for grazing and other agricultural use. The lessee has the option to renew the lease at the end of five years for a total of 10 years under the contract.

A small number of mineral acres are leased, Greenfield said. Those generated about $1.9 million in FY23.

The office is requesting some specific changes in its FY25 budget.

Nagel said the office has requested $32,307 target salary increase to make its staff positions competitive with other branches of government.

Committee member Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen asked about the office not participating in targeted raises last year.

Greenfield said the office wasn’t part of full discussion about the raises. The office provided information to the state Bureau of Finance and Management, but any salary increase recommendations from BFM did not include the then three open positions in the office, Greenfield said. He’s had to enhance the offerings for positions and recently filled one of three open positions.

The budget also requests $50,000 for supplies expense, Nagel said. It would be part of making the lands as desirable as possible, he said.

“We would like to enhance our lands to the extent possible…,” Greenfield said. That includes fencing, drilling for wells and similar.

Expenses are increasing, he said.

“For every $10,000, that I end up paying in tech support that’s a mile of fence that I can’t run,” Greenfield said.

One specific request for FY25 is Senate Bill 70 for repairs of the Richmond Dam and spillway.

It’s a one-time request for the project, Nagel said.

In 2022 there was a bill that appropriated $6.5 million for the dam in Brown County, Greenfield said.

Very little has been done, and it’s going to require more resources than originally believed, Greenfield said.

Dams in the office’s management are in varying conditions, Greenfield said.

Appropriations committee member Republican Sen. Jim Bolin asked if the office expects to make future requests for more dam projects. Bolin also asked if some dams will be breached as they are no longer able to be saved or used.

“We have several high hazard potential dams that are in poor condition,” Greenfield said.

However, those dams must be maintained because if breached the consequences would be catastrophic, Greenfield said.

There are other dams that may be suitable for a breach because they may not be able to be saved or used, Greenfield said.