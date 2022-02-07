GARRETSON, S.D. (KELO) — A 19-year-old Garretson man has pleaded guilty to a class 1 misdemeanor of simple assault stemming from an incident in May 2021.

According to court documents, then-18-year-old Dominic Abraham was with a group of boys, including the victim, throwing an apple back and forth. Abraham and others claim the victim threw the apple hard, hitting another boy in the face, before running away.

Abraham and at least two others then chased down the victim, tackling him. While two boys held the victim on the ground, Abraham used a stick to penetrate the victim’s anus through his sweatpants.

The victim stated that the penetration hurt, but that he did not sustain any injuries or complications related to it.

The victim’s mother reported the assault after becoming aware of it in July 2021.

According to the affidavit filed in the case, a detective with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office interviewed all persons involved in the incident and requested charges of simple assault (a misdemeanor), and rape with an object (a class one felony).

The complaint, filed by the Minnehaha County Deputy State’s Attorney, charged Abraham with one count of simple assault. A warrant for arrest was issued September 21, 2021, and served on October 14, 2021.

Abraham was released on bond that same day.

In November 2021, a request for a delay in trial was granted so that the defense counsel could review further material, and a jury trial was set for February 22, 2022.

That trial has been cancelled, with Abraham agreeing to plead guilty to the charge of simple assault on January 4, 2022.

Abraham’s sentencing has been set for April 29, 2022.