Make a field-goal with your football coverage

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s Football Friday here in KELOLAND. That means we’ll be covering some of your local games, but we could use your help in showing the action and spirit of the students, fans and players.

So what are we looking for from you?

“Pictures and short video clips, 7 – 10 seconds long of the players before the game, walking up and down the sidelines. Those moments right before they’re getting ready to take the field,” KELOLAND News Chief Photographer Kevin Kjergaard said.

You can send your photos and videos to ushare@keloland.com. If you post them on social media hashtag them #kelosports and those could be featured too.

How can you get the best photos and videos? We’ll update this story throughout the day with tips!

“The second tip shot horizontal, use both hands, tuck in your elbows, that gives you that brace, steady, not blurry, wide shot of what you’re seeing. It allows you to get as much in the photo as possible,” KELOLAND’s Don Jorgenson said.

Shoot it wide – side to side

One of the most important things for shooting video is actually before you start shooting. Make sure your lens is clean. You can use a lens cleaner or a soft cloth material to clean your camera.