SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You could make a difference in someone’s Christmas this year. Many guardian trees are still taking donations for those in need.

One organization with trees up is the McCrossan Boys Ranch. The group helps troubled boys ages nine to 20. The boys have Christmas wishes on each tree. One is at the HyVee on Minnesota Avenue and the other is at Scheels on 41st Street.

Christy Menning is the Director of Development for McCrossan Boys Ranch. She says the amount of presents they’re seeing is “on par” for what they’ve seen in previous years, but “they’re not done yet.”

A lot of boys are here over the holiday; this (the gifts) helps make their Christmas brighter. Christy Menning

Active Generations is another organization sponsoring angel trees. Their Trees of Love provide gifts for two nursing homes in Sioux Falls.

To find out how many gifts Active Generations collected and other organizations who need your help, check this story later today.