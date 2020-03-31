Maher says ‘teachers are heroes’ during COVID-19 remote learning

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As the Sioux Falls School District enters another week of remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, superintendent Dr. Brian Maher said staff and students are making the adjustment.

The district closed buildings on Monday, March 16, in response to COVID-19. The buildings are scheduled to be closed until May 1. The district said on March 23 it would continue to pursue remote learning.

Overall, the staff is responding well to closed buildings and using remote learning.

“These teachers are really heroes in my book,” Maher said.

Still, there are difficulties.

“I’d love to be a Pollyanna say it’s all positive,” Maher said. But, it isn’t.

Teachers and students continue to learn the best ways to practice remote learning, Maher said.

“Remember, teachers are humans,” Maher said. Not only are teachers worrying about their students they also worry about their own families, parents and grandparents, he said.

The district recently did a check on how well staff was doing reaching the roughly 24,000 students in the district and their families during the COVID-19 remote learning period.

Maher said Monday that the highest percentage of disconnect for one building was 4%.

Maher said that was one of the “biggest surprises” he’s had since the district began active remote learning last week.

The first few days of remote learning were focused on connecting staff with students and families to help explain the process and make sure students would be able to either use technology or be provided paper material if technology was not available.

Maher said the district will continue to work on reaching the students and families where contact hasn’t yet been made.

“We’ve tried to refrain from knocking on doors,” Maher said. Door knocking could be unsafe if staff members don’t know the health status of the household, Maher said. And with social physical distancing, it may not be the best option to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19, he said.

But as last resort, staff may be knocking on doors. Maher said he wants to protect staff but the district will want to know if a student is in harm’s way.

Staff is also connecting to students through the Monday through Friday distribution of meals at six school sites and the Tuesday and Thursday delivery of meals and school material at 90 stops in the district.

“It takes a conglomeration of people to serve those meals,” Maher said.

The district’s food nutrition staff is involved as well as administration, teachers, school social workers and counselors.

Maher said having a cross-section of employees involved in distribution, including at the 90 stops in the district means that students or families who may have struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic could be better identified and helped. Social workers, counselors and principals have student knowledge that is helpful during the pandemic, Maher said.

