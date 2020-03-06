Maher says still more to be done on Sioux Falls graduation rate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When he joined the Sioux Falls School District in 2015, Superintendent Brian Maher wanted to help the district increase its high school graduation rate.

He did help increase the rate by 4% since the first full year he started in 2015-2016 up to 2018-2019. The rate increased from 80.55% to 84.35% in 2018-2019.

It’s not yet a 5% increase by 2020, which is the goal in the strategic plan, but Maher said he’s convinced the rate will increase, even after he leaves the district on June 30.

The increases come as the district’s senior or 12th-grade enrollment has been about 1,400 students for three years and at 1,500 for one year.

The South Dakota Department of Education’s fall student enrollment lists Sioux Falls with 1,458 seniors, or 12th-graders, in the fall of 2018. The district had 1,444 12th-graders in the fall of 2017. The fall 2016 enrollment had 1,448. The district had 1,505 seniors or 12th-graders in 2019

While the district can be proud of the increase, “We’ve got more work to do,” Maher said. “I simply ask myself, ‘Is this acceptable?’ The answer is still ‘No.'”

Maher said he’s not the sole reason the district increased its graduation rate. There are several reasons why the rate increased.

“No. 1, we shined a light on the issue as much as anything,” Maher said. Once the light is shone, the district could just be embarrassed by it or prioritize it, he said.

The Sioux Falls District made it a priority, Maher said.

“Our teachers…really dug in,” he said.

Staff made sure that the crack in which some students fell was narrowed. “We focused on individual students,” Maher said.

There are many reasons why a high school student may fall behind on the pace to graduate within four years, Maher said.

Members of the high school staff in each building met once a week to “discuss which students we need to be concerned with,” Maher said.

The staff outlined a plan for what needed to be done this week to reach those students.

“It could be two or three or 10 kids we check in with in a week,” Maher said. The staff may check in with the student or the student’s parents.

“We don’t want to nag…,” Maher said. The goal is to make sure the district can help if needed.

“It might be moving a student from a class, moving the student to a different building or moving the student to a tutor,” Maher said.

The improvement didn’t come because the district chose to reduce the academic rigor or graduation requirements, Maher said.

If a district improves the graduation rate by lessening the academic rigor, then what has it accomplished, Maher asked.

The graduation rate has increased each year since 2015-2016. It was 83.79% in 2016-2017 and 83.85% in 2017-2018.

“It’s not just one big improvement in one year,” Maher said. The steady increase shows “it’s not a smoke and mirrors” increase, he said.

Maher also cited the improvement in state-identified subcategories of students including students who are economically disadvantaged and Native Americans.

The district’s goal was also to improve the high school completion rate. The completion rate is the percentage of eligible students who complete high school before the age of 21. The goal was to increase that rate to 94% in 2020.

At the end of last year, the rate was 87.32%. That’s an increase from 86.75% in 2015-2016 but the rate was 87.49% in 2016-2017 and 87.66% in 2017-2018.

The rate is not where Maher would like it.

“We don’t see 18 as the magic number,” Maher said.

The district is committed to making sure as many students as possible complete their high school education before age 21.

A high school diploma is important for a student’s earning power but also positively impacts future societal costs, Maher said.

Helping students complete high school could mean an 18-year-old returns to class after the traditional senior year. The student may be in one class or more. They may also be taking an online class.