Maher says he wants to compensate hourly workers who lost wages during canceled school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Employees who get paid by the hour in the Sioux Falls School District aren’t getting paid for the three days school was canceled this week because of coronavirus, superintendent Dr. Brian Maher said today.

Maher wants to compensate those workers but he and the school board aren’t yet sure how. “We’re going to figure it out how to do that,” Maher said during a news conference with city officials.

School was canceled Monday through Wednesday because of coronavirus. The district had already planned on spring break days on Thursday and Friday.

“We will make sure we take care of our employees,” Maher said. The school district values those employees and if it doesn’t compensate them, they could lose them, Maher said.

Hourly workers include administrative office staff and paraprofessionals.

Both Maher and Governor Kristi Noem said today that school cancelations could continue beyond this week.

Maher said the compensation may not be pay for the specific canceled days but could be a different way to provide work to make up for lost days. “I don’t know what that looks like today,” he said.

When asked about the loss of pay for hourly workers for canceled work days during today’s news conference Noem said the recently passed bill in Congress related to coronavirus has some provisions available for hourly workers.

The state would be working with federal officials on those provisions, Noem said.

Maher said it appears the federal government will reimburse the school for free meals offered to students from Monday through Friday….so that won’t be a financial hardship,” Maher said of providing the free meals.

Maher said during the days off parents can help make sure their students actively engage their brains.

The district has been preparing for student academic options should school absences continue after this week, he said.

“I’m not sure we will be in school on Monday,” Maher said. Things have been changing quickly, he said.

While the district will be prepare to use technology, “We’re cognizant that not all of our families have that connectivity,” Maher said.

If absences are extended, Maher said the district will provide online material and pencil and paper material to middle school and high school students.

The district has also been planning to provide education to special needs students. Each special needs students has an individualized educational plan or IEP.

Maher said the district needs to make sure it does what it can to best meet the student’s IEP.

Maher said some of those students require more individualized instruction that could require an instructor in the home which is something not typically done during the school year.