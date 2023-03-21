SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Earlier this month, Dr. Brian Maher, chief executive officer and director of the South Dakota Board of Regents, said he was leaving his position in the state at the end of June, but he didn’t plan on retiring. He said in a March 1 KELOLAND News story that he planned to move closer to family in Nebraska.

The move could also include a new job for Maher.

Maher is one of four finalists for Nebraska’s commissioner of education, the state’s department of education recently announced.

The state board plans to have a public meeting on March 31 to select the next commissioner of education.

The other finalists are Lisa Coons, chief academic officer for the Tennessee Department of Education, in Nashville, Tennessee, Melissa Poloncic, superintendent of Douglas County West Community Schools in Valley, Nebraska, and Summer Stephens, superintendent of schools and career and technical education administrator for Churchill County School District in Fallon, Nevada.

Maher has been in his board of regents role since 2020. Prior to that, he was superintendent for the Sioux Falls School District.