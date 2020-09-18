Madison vs. Brookings to stream on KELOLAND.com

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Class 11 ‘A’ #3 Madison will make the trip to Brookings to play the class 11 ‘AA’ #2 Bobcats.

This cross class clash will stream on KELOLAND.com with play-by-play provided by Brookings KCountry 102.3.

Madison enters Friday’s contest with a 2-1 record after suffering their first loss of the season at the hands of Dell Rapids, last Friday (September 11).

The Bulldogs have relied on an offense that is scoring more than 23 points per game. Defensively, they are allowing 25 points per game, but the numbers may be off due to one game.

In their first two games, the Bulldogs were allowing just 17 points per game, but after allowing 41 points to Dell Rapids, the Bulldogs numbers have risen.

Madison will look to get back to their better defensive ways on Friday, but they will have to face a tough Brookings Bobcats team.

The Bobcat offense has posted some impressive numbers as they have scored more than 30 points in all three contests.

The Brookings offense is scoring a very impressive 40 points per game, which has helped the Bobcats jump to a perfect 3-0 start.

As impressive as the Bobcats have been on offense, they’ve been just as impressive on defense. Brookings is allowing just 12 points per contest this season.

Tonight’s game will begin at 7 p.m. and can be seen on KELOLAND.com