SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — He made more than 50 designs of a new Minnesota state flag before submitting the allowed three.

Even then, Andrew Prekker of Luverne said he wasn’t convinced he had submitted the best design. “I’m very much a perfectionist and have a lot of trouble leaving projects alone. While I was super proud of my designs, I couldn’t help the twitching eye that wanted to adjust the colors or tweak the star a bit,” Prekker said in an email interview with KELOLAND News.

Turns out, one of Prekker’s designs was more than good enough. His design number F1953 is one of six final designs for the state’s new flag.

Prekker learned one of his designs was a finalist during the State Emblems Redesign Commission’s Zoom meeting in late November.

“….when I saw my flag up on a poster-board of about 15 finalists, which absolutely shocked me. About 20 minutes later I watched as the committee taped up my flag on their board of (six) finalists,” Prekker said. “I almost couldn’t believe what I was watching, it felt very surreal. But I was soon overwhelmed with excitement and honor, and the importance of what it represented finally hit me. It was definitely a moment I’ll never forget.”

The news of Prekker’s success has spread.

“The response has been amazing. The local community –and people online– have been overwhelmingly supportive of me and my design,” Prekker said.

Prekker, 24, said he dabbled in flag design before submitting his work to the state design committee.

“This was the first time I put in serious effort into designing a flag, and I spent many many hours researching flag design, researching Minnesotan history, asking advice from vexillologists (flag experts) as well as family and friends…,” Prekker said.

Prekker said he had “stumbled upon” a Facebook group called “Minnesotans for a Better Flag.” He got interested and drew a new flag design for fun. A short time later, the State Emblems Redesign Commission of Minnesota announced its state flag and state seal contest.

He was inspired by Minnesota’s snow and winters as well as the beauty of nature and the importance of agriculture. Minnesota is also the origin of the Mississippi River and home of 10,000 lakes. The state’s name is drawn from the Dakota language which translates to “a place of sky-tinted water,” Prekker said. That along with the state’s motto of “L’etoile du Nord” (Star of the North) were all inspirations for his design.

Prekker took note of flag experts who said the flag’s design should be easy to recognize from a distance, memorable and not have topography.

The existing flag violates many rules of good flag design, experts have said. Prekker said there is also a problem with the images on the flag.

“…the imagery featured on the original flag of an indigenous person leaving the land while a colonizer farms it, is a problematic representation of our state. It’s not a unifying symbol for everyone, and I wanted to create a flag that our indigenous communities and Tribal Nations could see representation in as well,” Prekker said.

Prekker’s vision was to create a flag that every “Minnesotan could proudly fly from their doorsteps.”

“I think there’s something exciting about the process of Minnesota getting a new symbol to rally behind, and furthermore when there’s a local like me to rally behind too. It’s honestly been so touching to see my hometown, friends, family, and many strangers throughout Minnesota show their support regardless of the outcome,” he said. “The support from everyone has meant so much to me. And I can’t thank everyone enough!”

Prekker said the process was so much fun he is likely to design another flag in the future. He used his graphic design experience for the finalist submission but he’s worked with various forms of art since he was a kid.

“Ever since I was little I’ve always been very artistic, as is my entire family. I enjoy all types of art: photography, painting, clay sculpting, cinematography, and creative writing to name a few,” Prekker said. “Though writing is what I’m most passionate about, and I spend most of my creative free time working on various fiction novels in hopes of someday becoming a published author.”

The redesign commission must choose a design by Jan. 1. The final designs can be changed slightly. The new flag design will make its debut on May 11, which is statehood day.