SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Luverne artist Andrew Prekker has made history.

Prekker’s new Minnesota state flag design, designated F1953, will be the basis for a new state flag.

The Minnesota State Emblems Redesign Commission selected the design on Friday, Dec. 15.

The commission will replace the current flag that is considered offensive to Native Americans. Prekker’s design will be the basis as the commission will add its own finishing touches.

The Associated Press said the final choice came down to two templates and chose Prekker’s design.

The commission on Friday then decided to consider variants on that theme when it reconvenes Tuesday, “including an asymmetrical Minnesota that looks more like the state’s actual shape, and either a solid light blue field on the right, or adding a green stripe along the bottom to symbolize the state’s agricultural heritage,” the AP reported.

Prekker said in a Dec. 5 KELOLAND News story that his “vision was to create a flag that every “Minnesotan could proudly fly from their doorsteps.”

Andrew Prekker with his flag design. Submitted photo

Prekker, 24, said he dabbled in flag design before submitting his work to the state design committee.

He was inspired by Minnesota’s snow and winters as well as the beauty of nature and the importance of agriculture. Minnesota is also the origin of the Mississippi River and home of 10,000 lakes. The state’s name is drawn from the Dakota language which translates to “a place of sky-tinted water,” Prekker said. That along with the state’s motto of “L’etoile du Nord” (Star of the North) were all inspirations for his design.

State officials said the state’s existing flag is also difficult to identify from a distance. Flag experts say flag designs need to be simple.