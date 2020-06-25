Lusk and Van Camp lead Pierre to a win over Yankton

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Pierre was held scoreless through five innings, but rallied to score six runs in the sixth and earn a 6-1 win over Yankton on Tuesday, June 23.

Jack Van Camp started for Pierre while Samuel Kampshoff started on the mound for Yankton.

Both pitchers had efficient first and second innings as the game remained scoreless.

Pierre nearly scored at the end of the second inning, but Grey Zabel’s attempt to score on a passed ball resulted in an out at home plate.

In the third inning, Yankton grabbed the game’s first run when Jayden Lightner singled in Dylan Prouty. Post 12 led 1-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, Pierre was threatening again with a runner on second and two outs.

However, Kampshoff would strikeout the batter to retire the side and preserve Yankton’s 1-0 lead.

The sixth inning left only two chances for Pierre to erase the one run deficit and they did just that, thanks to the hit and run.

Andrew Coverdale was on first base and he began to steal second when Garrett Stout hooked a single into right field. That was followed by an error which gave enough time for Coverdale to score, tying the game at 1.

Andy Gordon would hit a double allowing Stout to score and giving a Pierre a 2-1 lead.

Following that, Post 8 would load the bases for Matt Lusk, who was looking to add an insurance run or two, but he did more than that.

After falling behind with two strikes in the count, Lusk found the pitch he wanted and blasted a grand slam over the left field fence.

Pierre scored six runs in the sixth and took a 6-1 into the seventh inning.

But pitcher Jack Van Camp took care of that. Van Camp only needed twelve pitches as he got a pair of groundouts and a strikeout to retire the side and give Pierre a 6-1 win.

That win continued the win streak for Pierre which was four games. Since Tuesday, Post 8 has won three more games and have now won seven straight contests.

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors LOB Yankton 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 3 2 4 Pierre 0 0 0 0 0 6 X 6 6 0 4 **LOB- Runners Left on Base

Post 8 was led by pitcher Jack Van Camp who through a complete game allowing only one run on three hits and three walks. Van Camp also struck out an impressive 14 batters.

The Pierre offense was led by Matt Lusk who was 1-2 with a grand slam, a hit by pitch and four RBI’s (Runs batted in).

Stout, Gordon, Aj Goedon, and Lincoln Keinholz each collected hits in Tuesday’s win.

Sam Kampshoff took the loss for Yankton, but threw an excellent game. He allowed three earned runs on four hits and two walks, while striking out four Pierre batters.

Post 12 only collected three hits in Tuesday’s loss. Jayden Lightner had a single and an RBI, while Dylan Prouty went 2-3 with a pair of singles.