Lund At Large: All Set? You Bet!

This post was originally published on Oct. 18, 2011 when KELOLAND Television launched our last set. This Sunday, a new era comes to KELOLAND Media Group.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There are a few special privileges granted to old KELOLAND TV relics like me; one of them was getting a sneak peek at the brand new broadcast studio especially designed for the transformation to all high definition Wednesday at five.

I popped in just as they were rehearsing Midday in KELOLAND and was blown away by all the changes..not only in the news and weather sets but behind the scenes where the directors, producers, engineers and other technicians now operate.

Don Jorgenson was waiting in the wings for his turn to rehearse and we had a chance to chat.

“Did you see the wall behind the anchor desk?” he said, “It one giant HD monitor. Plus we won’t have cameramen (or women) anymore; the new HD cameras are operated by remote control. Plus the anchors will be using iPads at the desk instead of the old paper scripts.”

“Sounds dangerously high tech,” I said.

Just then, my mind raced back to 1975 when KELOLAND TV was about to unveil a brand new set, a brand new format (The Big News) a brand new anchorman. (Me) I remember being as nervous as a June bride in a feather bed but after a few newscasts, the four of us: Steve Hemmingsen, Jim Burt, Dave Dedrick and I all fell into a good rhythm that worked and lasted for a very long time.

This was my very first Keloland TV new set in 1975. It was a real departure from the podiums and single desks other anchors had used. I remember our promotion guy had the brilliant idea that Jim Burt, Steve Hemmingsen, Dave Dedrick and I march on to the set while the opening music played. It looked like we were heading to a police line-up. That walking entry only lasted a few months but the set itself was in place for several years.

I was trying to recall the number of different sets we went through during my tenure. There actually weren’t that many..maybe five or six over thirty-seven years.

The above set was somewhere in the late 70’s. Pretty ho-hum really but we used it for a long time. I think it ended up at OWL TV.

This was our next set built at the other end of the studio. Originally it had a huge kite-shaped piece of plexiglass with the words “The Big News” attached in styrofoam letters. It was suspended from the ceiling by a few chains and we all lived in fear it would come crashing down on our heads on any given night. It was a nightmare for engineers to light and, after a year or so, we had the technology to achieve the same effect graphically. Nobody was sad to see that big overhang go.

After a consultant said the anchors were too far apart, we had this little half circle set built. It put us all closer together alright but Steve said it looked like we were all sitting around a poker table and I agree.

This shot of the four of us is in front of the periscope set. Steve and I had a button which raised and lowered a TV monitor so we could talk to reporters and do satellite interviews live. We had a couple variations on this where a blue or green screen could be raised up and the director would superimpose the image on but that didn’t last too long. Rather than building new sets every couple years, we’d just remodel the old ones. In fact, the set we’ve been using up until now, was first built in the mid 90s and simply upgraded and remodeled.

I had my turn at the old ones and, while I loved every minute of it, times and technologies change. This exciting new chapter in the history of Keloland is for others to write.

What is comforting to me, and I hope to all our viewers, is that amidst all the shiny new equipment and high definition imagery, the basic mission of KELOLAND Television remains as it always has; to be the station people trust for their news and weather. I know that sounds simple and maybe a bit schmaltzy but I also know Angela, Don, Jay and everyone connected with the news department take that responsibility and tradition very seriously.

I’m just glad that as station announcer I can still be a part of it all and very grateful that I will continue to be “heard” and not seen on television. There’s not enough airbrush make-up in the world to make this aging face look good in HD.

