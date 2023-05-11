SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The state of South Dakota gets half of the total net income generated from video lottery machines.

In 2022, the state received $161,089,550 in revenue from the total net income of 9,664 machines. A total net income of $325,433,434 was generated in 2022.

In April of this year, video lottery generated $28,096,507.95 in net income, according to South Dakota Lottery.

The 9,664 video lottery machines are found across the state. Only Buffalo, Corson, Dewy, Ziebach, Todd and Oglala Lakota counties do not have a video lottery establishment, according to Wade LaRoche, of South Dakota Lottery.

There were 1,271 licensed video lottery establishments in the state in 2022. The SD Lottery lists the number of establishments and terminals (machines) as averages.

Some are in city-owned businesses like the Elkton Municipal Bar and Lodge or the city liquor store in Hosmer, as both are licensed video lottery establishments.

The VFW Post 791 #111500 in Yankton is a licensed video lottery establishment just as the American Legion Post 22 #111650 in Rapid City is.

But no entity has more licensed video lottery establishments than MG Oil Company which has at least 50 licensed video lottery establishments, according to the state’s licensed lottery list.

MG Oil Company has licenses for video lottery in convenience stores, bowling alleys and casinos. Many of them are in Sioux Falls and the Rapid City area.

Pam LaCroix, the general manager of MG Oil casinos, said at the May 9 Sioux Falls Council meeting that the company has 35 casinos and two bowling alleys.

MG Oil Company has the license for the Corner Pantry Travel Center #116015 in Hermosa, for example. It has licenses for various establishments in Rapid City.

The business also has the license for the former Lucky Lady casino which closed after withdrawing its application to renew a liquor license with the city of Sioux Falls.

To have a video lottery license in South Dakota, the establishment must have a liquor license.

There are a handful of companies or businesses that have multiple video lottery licenses.

B & W Gas and Convenience Retail LLC have at least eight licenses in the towns of Edgemont, Custer, Martin, Rapid City, Pierre and Kadoka.

4 Amigos LLC has licenses for at least eight Cowboy Country Stores including Clear Lake in the eastern part of the state to Pierre in the central part of the state.

The 1,271 is the second lowest number of licensed establishments since 1993.

The number of video establishments reached a high of 1,498 in 2011. Although the number of establishments has not passed 1,498 the number of machines has grown since 2011, although not steadily. There were 9,136 machines in 2011 and it dropped to 8,946. But, the overall high since 2013 was reached in 2022 with 9,664 terminals.