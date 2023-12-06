SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) tracks and evaluates food service inspection data across the state, inspecting establishments and issuing scores across all 66 counties.

KELOLAND News poured through the data Wednesday, December 6, looking at more than 3,000 food inspection scores (not lodging or non-retail food) in the entire state, excluding Sioux Falls, which oversees its own food service inspections.

You can find data on Sioux Falls, specifically, here.

The DOH scores inspections out of 100, deducting points for violations.

“There are 44 violations on the food inspection evaluation. Point values reflect the impact a violation could have as related to foodborne illnesses,” wrote a DOH representative in an emailed response to questions from KELOLAND News. “The critical violations (16/44) range from 3-5 points. Non-critical items (28/44) range from 1-2 points. Critical items include handwashing, food temperatures, adulteration, dish sanitizing issues etc.; non-critical items include floor/wall cleanliness, lighting, ventilation issues, etc.”

With this scale in mind, we set out to find the South Dakota establishment with the lowest score.

That dubious honor falls to Steerfish Steak & Smoke in Spearfish, S.D., last inspected 09/12/2023 for a score of 67.

During this inspection, the establishment received 14 violations, ranging from improper hand washing to damaged equipment.

So what about the rest of the counties? Luckily, the vast majority of establishments are high scoring, and in some counties, all are in good shape. That’s not the case in all areas however. Check out the lowest scores of each county below.

You can check out the full data here.

Aurora County

Plank Inn: Plankinton – 90

Beadle County

Chuck Wagon Cafe: Huron – 84

Bennett County

Martin Livestock Auction Cafe: Martin – 82

Bon Homme County

Springfield Pub: Springfield – 86

Brookings County

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar: Brookings – 81

Brown County

The Junction: Aberdeen – 85

Brule County

The Smoking Mule: Chamberlain – 91

Buffalo County*

Lynn’s Dakotamart: Fort Thompson – 97

*Lynn’s is also the highest score in Buffalo County, as it is the only establishment inspected.

Butte County

Newmart: Newell – 82

Campbell County

MC 83 Bar: Mound City – 92

Charles Mix County

Casey’s General Store: Wagner – 82

Clark County

El Corral: Clark – 88

Clay County

Mexico Viejo: Vermillion – 74

Codington County

El Tapatio: Watertown – 68

Corson County

Brenda’s Tumbleweed Cafe: Watauga – 96

Custer County

Sylvan Lake Resort: Custer – 77

Davison County

Mya’s Teriyaki: Mitchell – 86

Day County

Pereboom Cafe: Webster – 89

Deuel County

Lundy’s Bar & Grill: Clear Lake – 83

Dewey County

Lakota Thrifty Mart: Eagle Butte – 91

Douglas County

Donut Department: Armour – 95

Edmunds County

Ken’s Food Fair/Shell Express: Ispwich – 87

Fall River County

Mama’s Cookin: Oelrichs – 77

Faulk County

Dot T: Faulkton – 86

Grant County

Charlie’s: Revillo – 75

Gregory County

Pump N Stuff: Burke – 73

Haakon County

73 Bar and Lounge: Philip – 94

Hamlin County

Juttings Grocery: Hayti – 83

Hand County

Kessler’s Grocery: Miller – 91

Hanson County

A1 Al’s Pheasant Ranch: Emery – 96

Harding County

Corner Bar and Cafe: Camp Crook – 88

Hughes County

Country Inn & Suites: Pierre – 86

Hutchinson County

The Fringe: Freeman – 80

Hyde County

Willow Creek Steakhouse: Highmore – 90

Jackson County

Buche’s Gus Stop: Wanblee – 84

Jerauld County

Prairie Lounge: Wessington Springs – 91

Jones County

Buffalo Restaurant and Lounge: Murdo – 90

Kingsbury County

The Cardinal Tap: Arlington – 84

Lake County

Stadium Sports Grill: Madison – 86

Lawrence County

Steerfish Steak & Smoke: Spearfish – 67

Lincoln County

Taqueria Suyapa: Tea – 80

Lyman County

Reli Bar: Reliance – 92

Marshall County

Jaqui’s Lunch Box: Veblen – 87

McCook County

Office Bar: Montrose – 92

McPherson County

Ten 45 Grocery and Cafe: Leola – 95

Meade County

The Knuckle Brewing Co.: Sturgis – 83

Mellette County

Gus Stop II: White River – 95

Miner County

The Cabaret: Carthage – 90

Minnehaha County

Back Yard Grill: Sioux Falls – 77

Moody County

Kramer’s Auction: Colman – 89

Oglala Lakota County

Buche Foods: Pine Ridge – 96

Pennington County

China Gourmet: Rapid City – 68

Perkins County

Alaska Cafe: Lemmon – 75

Potter County

East River Diner: Gettysburg – 87

Roberts County

Valley View Country Club: Sisseton – 82

Sanborn County

The Muddy Cup: Woonsocket – 95

Spink County

Leo’s Good Food: Redfield – 82

Stanley County

Perkins Restaurant and Bakery: Ft. Pierre – 91

Sully County

The Bunkhouse: Agar – 90

Todd County

Gus Stop: Mission – 91

Tripp County

Homesteader II: Winner – 94

Turner County

Daneville Inn: Viborg – 83

Union County

Burger King: Beresford – 85

Walworth County

Merkel’s Foods: Mobridge – 96

Yankton County

Tokyo Japanese Cuisine: Yankton – 80

Ziebach County*

Farmers Union Oil Co.: Dupree – 95

*Farmers is also the highest score in Ziebach County, as it is the only establishment inspected.

You can find more info from the DOH on food inspections here.