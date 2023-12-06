SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) tracks and evaluates food service inspection data across the state, inspecting establishments and issuing scores across all 66 counties.
KELOLAND News poured through the data Wednesday, December 6, looking at more than 3,000 food inspection scores (not lodging or non-retail food) in the entire state, excluding Sioux Falls, which oversees its own food service inspections.
You can find data on Sioux Falls, specifically, here.
The DOH scores inspections out of 100, deducting points for violations.
“There are 44 violations on the food inspection evaluation. Point values reflect the impact a violation could have as related to foodborne illnesses,” wrote a DOH representative in an emailed response to questions from KELOLAND News. “The critical violations (16/44) range from 3-5 points. Non-critical items (28/44) range from 1-2 points. Critical items include handwashing, food temperatures, adulteration, dish sanitizing issues etc.; non-critical items include floor/wall cleanliness, lighting, ventilation issues, etc.”
With this scale in mind, we set out to find the South Dakota establishment with the lowest score.
That dubious honor falls to Steerfish Steak & Smoke in Spearfish, S.D., last inspected 09/12/2023 for a score of 67.
During this inspection, the establishment received 14 violations, ranging from improper hand washing to damaged equipment.
So what about the rest of the counties? Luckily, the vast majority of establishments are high scoring, and in some counties, all are in good shape. That’s not the case in all areas however. Check out the lowest scores of each county below.
You can check out the full data here.
Aurora County
- Plank Inn: Plankinton – 90
Beadle County
- Chuck Wagon Cafe: Huron – 84
Bennett County
- Martin Livestock Auction Cafe: Martin – 82
Bon Homme County
- Springfield Pub: Springfield – 86
Brookings County
- Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar: Brookings – 81
Brown County
- The Junction: Aberdeen – 85
Brule County
- The Smoking Mule: Chamberlain – 91
Buffalo County*
- Lynn’s Dakotamart: Fort Thompson – 97
*Lynn’s is also the highest score in Buffalo County, as it is the only establishment inspected.
Butte County
- Newmart: Newell – 82
Campbell County
- MC 83 Bar: Mound City – 92
Charles Mix County
- Casey’s General Store: Wagner – 82
Clark County
- El Corral: Clark – 88
Clay County
- Mexico Viejo: Vermillion – 74
Codington County
- El Tapatio: Watertown – 68
Corson County
- Brenda’s Tumbleweed Cafe: Watauga – 96
Custer County
- Sylvan Lake Resort: Custer – 77
Davison County
- Mya’s Teriyaki: Mitchell – 86
Day County
- Pereboom Cafe: Webster – 89
Deuel County
- Lundy’s Bar & Grill: Clear Lake – 83
Dewey County
- Lakota Thrifty Mart: Eagle Butte – 91
Douglas County
- Donut Department: Armour – 95
Edmunds County
- Ken’s Food Fair/Shell Express: Ispwich – 87
Fall River County
- Mama’s Cookin: Oelrichs – 77
Faulk County
- Dot T: Faulkton – 86
Grant County
- Charlie’s: Revillo – 75
Gregory County
- Pump N Stuff: Burke – 73
Haakon County
- 73 Bar and Lounge: Philip – 94
Hamlin County
- Juttings Grocery: Hayti – 83
Hand County
- Kessler’s Grocery: Miller – 91
Hanson County
- A1 Al’s Pheasant Ranch: Emery – 96
Harding County
- Corner Bar and Cafe: Camp Crook – 88
Hughes County
- Country Inn & Suites: Pierre – 86
Hutchinson County
- The Fringe: Freeman – 80
Hyde County
- Willow Creek Steakhouse: Highmore – 90
Jackson County
- Buche’s Gus Stop: Wanblee – 84
Jerauld County
- Prairie Lounge: Wessington Springs – 91
Jones County
- Buffalo Restaurant and Lounge: Murdo – 90
Kingsbury County
- The Cardinal Tap: Arlington – 84
Lake County
- Stadium Sports Grill: Madison – 86
Lawrence County
- Steerfish Steak & Smoke: Spearfish – 67
Lincoln County
- Taqueria Suyapa: Tea – 80
Lyman County
- Reli Bar: Reliance – 92
Marshall County
- Jaqui’s Lunch Box: Veblen – 87
McCook County
- Office Bar: Montrose – 92
McPherson County
- Ten 45 Grocery and Cafe: Leola – 95
Meade County
- The Knuckle Brewing Co.: Sturgis – 83
Mellette County
- Gus Stop II: White River – 95
Miner County
- The Cabaret: Carthage – 90
Minnehaha County
- Back Yard Grill: Sioux Falls – 77
Moody County
- Kramer’s Auction: Colman – 89
Oglala Lakota County
- Buche Foods: Pine Ridge – 96
Pennington County
- China Gourmet: Rapid City – 68
Perkins County
- Alaska Cafe: Lemmon – 75
Potter County
- East River Diner: Gettysburg – 87
Roberts County
- Valley View Country Club: Sisseton – 82
Sanborn County
- The Muddy Cup: Woonsocket – 95
Spink County
- Leo’s Good Food: Redfield – 82
Stanley County
- Perkins Restaurant and Bakery: Ft. Pierre – 91
Sully County
- The Bunkhouse: Agar – 90
Todd County
- Gus Stop: Mission – 91
Tripp County
- Homesteader II: Winner – 94
Turner County
- Daneville Inn: Viborg – 83
Union County
- Burger King: Beresford – 85
Walworth County
- Merkel’s Foods: Mobridge – 96
Yankton County
- Tokyo Japanese Cuisine: Yankton – 80
Ziebach County*
- Farmers Union Oil Co.: Dupree – 95
*Farmers is also the highest score in Ziebach County, as it is the only establishment inspected.
You can find more info from the DOH on food inspections here.