Lounsbery, Sioux Falls East blanks Beresford in pitchers duel victory

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls East Post 15 picked up a 3-0 win over Beresford Post 72 following a great pitching performance by Nick Lounsbery.

Post 15 East got on the board first when Tyler Boyum hooked a two out single to left field, scoring Grant Graber from second.

From there, both pitchers settled into a groove as Beresford’s Blake Schroedermeier cruised through the second, third, fourth and fifth innings. He allowed three earned runs on just four hits and four walks, while striking out a game high seven batters.

End of 2: @Post15East 1 @Bfordbaseball 0 @KELOSports



Nice strikeout from Blake Schroedermeier and that ends the inning. He's got five strikeouts through two pic.twitter.com/UUhzOUbNBj — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) June 18, 2021

His counter part, Nick Lounsbery, was just as effective.

He pitched 6.2 innings of shutout baseball, while allowing just five hits and zero walks, while striking out six batters. He did so on just 80 pitches, 61 of which were strikes. That equals 76.25 strike percentage.

End of 5: @Post15East 1 @Bfordbaseball 0. @KELOSports



Got a pitchers duel and right now, Nick Lounsbery has gone 5 IP and allowed 0 runs on 2 hits and 6 strikeouts. pic.twitter.com/I0bUshKSLu — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) June 18, 2021

Sioux Falls would finally add some insurance runs in the sixth inning when they took advantage of three walks, a bunt single and a sacrifice fly.

Post 15 East would allow two men on in the seventh, but they would get out of the jam as they earned the 3-0 win over Beresford.

Beresford will play Omaha Gross at 2:30 p.m. on Friday in their second game of the Dakota Classic. Sioux Falls East will be Omaha Gross at 5 p.m.