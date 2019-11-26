Lots of Sioux Falls homes get new roofs from September on

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) officials are encouraging individual homeowners, business owners and renters in 11 counties in South Dakota to contact the agency if they believe they had damage from severe storms and flooding from Sept. 9-26.

A look at several categories of building permits issued in Sioux Falls from September 11 through November 20, 2019, indicates that some Sioux Falls home and business owners may be interested in talking to FEMA.

The city had 134 permits issued for re-shingling projects at residences in Sioux Falls. The city issued seven permits for residential re-shingling for the same period last year.

The city also issued 135 permits for residential repairs for windows and siding. Twelve permits were issued in 2018.

The city’s building permit has a data graph that shows a high amount of building permits in 2014 and 2015. KELOLAND News archives has stories about a hail storm in the summer of 2014 and at least one wind storm that passed through the area in 2015. The city issued 8,500 shingle permits in 2014 and 5,800 shingle permits in 2015.

Fifty-three permits for commercial repair were issued this fall, while none were issued for the same period last year.

The National Weather Service said three EF-2 tornadoes touched down in Sioux Falls on Sept. 10.

FEMA recently opened a recovery center in Madison. The 11 counties in the disaster declaration are: Brookings, Charles Mix, Davison, Hanson, Hutchinson, Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Minnehaha, Moody and Yankton counties and the Flandreau and Yankton Indian Reservations.