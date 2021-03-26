Lots of buyers want a light vehicle, including trucks as auto sales continue slow rebound from pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There could be 1.48 million vehicle units sold this month which would be better than in February and could be better than pre-pandemic levels, according to industry analysts.

Cox Automotive said sales are expected to be 50% higher than March of 2020 with sales of $16.5 million. Sales reached $15.7 million in February and were at $11.5 million in March of 2020.

J.D. Power and LMC Automotive had a bolder projection for the month. On March 26, the analysts said retail sales of new vehicles would be at a 70.7% increase over 2020 and a 9% increase over 2019. The predictions are based on the same number of selling days for the month in each year.

Vehicle sales dropped early in 2020 because of the pandemic. Although sales picked up in September, the recovery has not been steady.

Take the popular light vehicles for example. The National Auto Dealers Association said new sales rebounded to reach 14.7 million units in 2020 but that was still a decrease of 14% from 2019.

NADA predicted in early January the sale of 15.5 million new light vehicle units for 2021 which would be a 7% increase from 2020.

NADA and Cox Automotive cited increasing COVID-19 vaccines, stimulus checks, and an improved job market as reasons why auto sales should increase throughout 2021.

But, just because Americans may be willing to buy a vehicle, it doesn’t necessarily mean one is available.

Domestic car inventories were down in February from January, according to the U.S. Federal Reserve in St. Louis.

J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said this week that while sales were strong in January and February, the inventory continued to be impacted by production disruptions.

The lower inventories, at least for certain new vehicles, is also driving up the price of vehicles.

Those that are thinking of buying a new vehicle could be paying more than ever before.

J.D. Power and LMT Automotive said the the average price of a new vehicle in the first quarter of 2021 will be $37,314. This would be highest ever for a first quarter. It’s about $3,000 higher than in 2020 and $4,000 higher than in 2019, according to the analysts.

Individuals that want to buy a light truck, for example, could find a slim inventory. Those trucks accounted for about 69% of all sales in 2019, according to analysts. The popularity of the trucks continued into 2020 and 2021.

Light vehicles continue to overall popular, not just trucks but all light vehicles. Cox said that new light-vehicle sales are forecast to increase by 490,000 units, or nearly 50%, this month compared to March 2020.

Expect to find a more expensive and tight market for used vehicles, according to J.D. Power

The average cost of a used car a record high of $21,558 in the summer of 2020, according to J.D. Power.

During the first few months of the pandemic in 2020, consumers were more reluctant to buy a new vehicle which drove the inventory of used vehicles down and influenced higher prices, J.D. Power said.

The latest COVID-19 relief checks may prompt people to buy a new or used vehicle but it will also create competition where inventory is low. In the end a consumer could be paying more for the used vehicle than in other months or last year, according to analysts. Or the consumer may not find the first choice in a used vehicle.

If continued high prices for new vehicles hold, analysts said that could increase the price of used vehicles.