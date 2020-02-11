Lots are out of spots at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both the long term and short term parking lots at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport are at capacity.

“This is typically a pretty busy time for us for parking. The parking demand is at its peak from President’s Day through the end of March, with spring break travel. We have President’s Day holiday travel and just all the snow birds going to and from Arizona, so parking is at a premium,” Sioux Falls Regional Airport Executive Director, Dan Letellier, said.

Airport officials are now directing people to the economy parking lot.

“We’re very near capacity now. And as we get into Thursday, with a lot of people leaving for the holiday. Just a concern. We have some temporary locations that we can add some additional parking. If people are traveling from the Sioux Falls area and have the option of getting a ride or Uber and Lyft we would actually encourage that. It’s kind of odd that we would, but we do encourage that, just to make sure everybody else from out of town does have a place to park,” Letellier said.

Between the three lots, the airport has around 2,500 spaces. The temporary parking location add a couple hundred more spots, but they aren’t a permanent solution for this growing airport.

“We knew that this was something we needed to address. We actually already have plans this spring/summer to expand our economy lot. And then we’re in the early stages of selecting a design firm for our parking garage that will be constructed in 2022. We’re certainly moving forward with expanding our parking, just trying to get through this little crunch here of next month and then we’ll be in good shape,” Letellier said.