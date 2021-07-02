Looking for events in South Dakota on July 4 weekend? Here’s a list

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The July 4 weekend brings a slew of events across South Dakota.

This list is divided by regions used by the South Dakota Department of Tourism. The tourism department lists a regional tourism organization for each region.

The southeast South Dakota region is Southeast South Dakota Tourism Association. The northeast region is the Glacial Lakes & Prairies Tourism Association. The central region is South Dakota Missouri River Tourism Assocation. The west is the Black Hills & Badlands Tourism Assocation The events listed are included on regional tourism sites or on local event sites.

This list includes celebrations and fireworks. A fireworks only list can also be found on our website in the link below.

Southeast South Dakota

Lennox’s July 4 celebration starts on Saturday, July 3, and continues through Monday, July 5. The celebration starts with car burnout competition at 6 p.m. Saturday and end with fireworks on Monday.

Menno will celebrate the weekend from Friday, July 2, through Sunday, July 4. Highlights include an 11 a.m. parade on Saturday. Fireworks are set for Sunday night after the baseball game.

DeSmet will have a Sunday, July 4, event at Washington Park. Music and other entertainment are set for the afternoon with fireworks that night.

A bull-o-rama kicks of July 4 weekend events in Springfield. The Saturday bull riding event starts at 6:30 p.m. with mutton bustin. The weekend events also include a Saturday night street dance and the crowning of the 2021 Frog Queen on Sunday. Fireworks are set for Sunday.

Fireworks are set for 10 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at Riverside Park in Yankton. The 3rd on 3rd block party starts in the downtown at noon on Saturday, July 3.

Mitchell will have fireworks at dusk on Sunday, July 4, at Lake Mitchell.

According to Southeast South Dakota tourism, Delmont will have a kids day and fireworks on Sunday, July 4.

Sioux Falls will celebrate on Sunday, July 4, with a fun run at 8 a.m., a 10 a.m. parade and picnic lunch for the first 3,000 guests. Fireworks are at 10 p.m. at the fairgrounds.

Vermillion’s fireworks are set to start at 10 p.m., Sunday, July 4, north of the Bluffs Golf Course.

Northeast South Dakota

Watertown’s fireworks are set for 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, at the Anza Soccer Complex.

Wild West Days starts on Friday, July 2, and runs through Sunday, July 4, in Faulkton. Events include a parade and fireworks on Saturday and a tractor pull on Sunday.

Gary’s 4th of July tradition continues. The celebration started on Thursday, July 1. The Gary rodeo is 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 2, and Saturday, July 3. Fireworks are set for dusk on Saturday. There is a kids’ fishing derby on Sunday.

Woonsocket Water Festival is Friday, July 2, through Sunday, July 3. Highlights include a street dance on Saturday night, a 4 Pig Wrestling Contest on Sunday night followed by fireworks.

Related Content How to take Instaworthy fireworks pics with your iPhone

The first Eurekafest will be Friday July 2, through Sunday, July 4 in Eureka. There’s a variety show on Friday and 2:30 p.m. parade on Saturday, July 3. A boat parade is set for 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.

Huron will have a two-day celebration on Saturday, July 3, and Sunday, July 4. The schedule includes a flea market and parade on Saturday. There will be fireworks on Sunday, July 4. at 10 p.m. over Ravine Lake and another over Lake Byron.

The Redfield city park is the site of a July 4 celebration that includes kids train rides and an auto show.

Lake Norden will celebrate on Saturday, July 3, and Sunday, July 4. Saturday’s events include an evening pork barbecue and a children’s obstacle course. There’s a baseball game on Sunday evening followed by fireworks.

Aberdeen‘s Wylie Park will be the site of July 4 activities. The Aberdeen Municipal Band will perform before fireworks. Aqua Addicts’ 4th of July performance on their home lake Dahme Lake at 7 p.m. because of low water at Wylie Park.

Ramona will have an 11 a.m. parade on Sunday, July 4, followed by games for all ages, food and beverage.

Central

Fort Pierre has its annual July 4 rodeo on Saturday, July 3, and Sunday, July 4. The July 4 PARADE is at 10 a.m. The weekend also includes a family fun run on July 4.

The summer concert series continues on Sunday, July 4, in Pierre. It starts at 5 p.m. at the American Legion.

Chamberlain-Oacoma will have fireworks on Sunday, July 4, at dusk, approximately 10:20 p.m. over the bluffs of the Missouri River.

Eagle Butte will have a July 4 celebration starting at 7:30 p.m. at Shupick Muncipal Park. A fireworks display is part of the celebration.

Lake Andes will have fireworks at dusk by the airport on Saturday, July 3.

Weekend events in Mobridge started Wednesday, July 1, and continue through Sunday, July 4. Events include the Sitting Bull Stampede rodeo and a July 3 5K run.

Pickstown’s celebration is Saturday, July 3. The day starts with an 8:30 fun run and walk. It also includes a parade and picnic lunch.

West

Custer has slate of events from Friday, July 2, through Sunday, July 4. The events include an old county fair at the old courthouse on July 2 and 3. There’s a children’s fair at way park on July 3 and July 4 and a parade on July 4. Fireworks are on July 4.

Fall River’s July 4 celebration starts with a street dance on Friday, July 2, and ends on Sunday, July 4, with a firequacker duck race down Fall River. In between, there’s fireworks on July 3 and a parade on Sunday morning.

Gold Camp Jubilee Days in the Lead and Deadwood area continue Friday, July 2 through Sunday, July 4. Events include music and mine tours on Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4, he parade is set for July 4. Fireworks are on July 4.

Hill City will celebrate on Saturday, July 3. The day includes food, craft fair and ends with an ice cream social from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Edgemont’s celebration starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 3. Lawnmower races start at 4 p.m. and there will be music in the evening. The celebration ends with fireworks.

Interior’s Frontier Days Rodeo with roping and rodeo is Saturday, July 3, and Sunday, July 4.