SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls is breaking ground on Phase 3 of its downtown River Greenway project, which has been in the works for nearly 20 years. Here’s a look back at the Phases 1 and 2.

The work was set in motion back in 2003 when the city contracted a design company to put forth a vision for a 26-mile greenway and riverfront masterplan.

Zones in 2003 riverfront

The initial proposal divided the riverfront into four zones. Zone #1 comprised the downtown riverfront from Falls Park down to about Cherry Rock park.

Zone #1

Zone #2, “The Parks”, ran from the Riverdale Park area down and around to 41st St. near Oxbow Park.

Zone #2

Zone #3, referred to as The Westside, starts at 41st St. and stretches up to the Big Sioux Diversion channel, also running up Skunk Creek to Madison St. north of Family Park.

Zone #3

Zone #4 ran from the diversion channel all the way east to Great Bear.

Zone #4

Phase 3 of the greenway project will focus heavily on the western bank of downtown from Falls Park to 6th St.

Greenway concept

The plan for the downtown portion of the greenway actually dates back to the 1970s.

Scrolling through this document, provided by the city, we can see a number of concept drawings that look very similar to the current section of riverfront, such as the amphitheater near Cherapa Place and the steps down from the 8th St. bridge.

Phase 1 of this plan, which kicked off in 2004, was completed in 2010 and included the amphitheater on the east side of the river, as well as the pedestrian bridge, which spans the bridge alongside the Arc of Dreams.

Phases 1 and 2 of the downtown river greenway project – City of Sioux Falls

Phase 2, finished in 2013, runs from the pedestrian bridge built in Phase 1, up the river to 9th St., where another pedestrian bridge was built downstream from the viaduct. This phase, in addition to the second pedestrian bridge, also saw work on the section of river-walk on the east bank beneath 8th St. and on the west bank in front of the Tower Apartments up to 8th.