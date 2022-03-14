SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — March marks the two-year anniversary of COVID-19 entering South Dakota and subsequently upending lives across the state and the country. In the two years since the coronavirus entered the United States, there have been 79,346,678 confirmed cases of the virus and 964,774 deaths according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC).

As the Omicron variant wanes and health experts begin looking ahead to COVID-19 reaching endemic status, KELOLAND News is looking back on the first few weeks after South Dakota entered the pandemic and what has happened over the last two years.

Coronavirus preparations begin in U.S.

The coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan, China on December 31, 2019 and according to Governor Kristi Noem’s office, COVID-19 preparations for South Dakota began in January. In a statement provided to KELOLAND News in March of 2020, Gov. Noem’s office stated that the South Dakota Department of Health (SDDOH) began meetings on the virus on January 22 and launched the COVID-19 website on January 27.

On January 31, KELOLAND News first reported on the novel coronavirus and the global spread of the virus.

As more cases began to pop up across the country in February, the SDDOH activated an internal Emergency Operations Center on February 10.

South Dakota braces for inevitability of virus reaching the state

The COVID-19 situation changed drastically in March for the U.S. and across the globe. In South Dakota, people were bracing themselves for the coronavirus as they began to stock up on groceries, medicine and other essentials.

FILE – In this Feb. 28, 2020 file photo, rows of hand sanitizer are seen empty at a Walgreens in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Fear of the coronavirus has led people to stock up on hand sanitizer, leaving store shelves empty and online retailers with sky-high prices set by those trying to profit on the rush. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, file)

In Aberdeen, the 3M plant shifted into 24/7 manufacturing in early March to try to keep up with global demand for masks. The plant is also one of two 3M locations that produces respirators, which became of great importance during the pandemic.

At that time, the DOH and the governor said that the state was prepared for an outbreak, but that the risk was low. Then Secretary of Health, Kim Malsam-Rysdon said it was not a matter of ‘if’ COVID-19 would reach South Dakota, but when.

“There is a low risk for South Dakotans to become infected with coronavirus,” Noem said in a statement on March 5, 2020.

The beginning of March also marked the start of concerns over how South Dakota would test for the virus. As of March 9, 2020, South Dakota only had the ability to test around 900 South Dakotans with 1,900 tests available. At that time, a nose and throat swab were performed to test for the virus meaning that two tests were used per person and the number of tests could only be used on a limited number of people.

First COVID-19 cases, death reported in South Dakota

South Dakota officially entered the COVID-19 pandemic on March 10, 2020, when the first five cases of the virus were confirmed in the state along with one death. The states emergency operations center was activated by the governor that day.

“Our team has been preparing for weeks, and I am confident we have the right people in place to address this fluid situation,” Gov. Noem said. “Without panicking, I encourage all South Dakotans to take this seriously – now is the time to prepare and to stay informed.”

At the time, the virus was not as well understood as it is now but what was known was that elderly patients and those with underlying heart and lung conditions were at higher risk. It was believed at the time that children handled the virus well.

Mayor Paul TenHaken addresses reporters during COVID-19 briefing on March 10, 2020.

Following the announcement of COVID-19 entering South Dakota, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and then Director of Health, Jill Franken, hosted a press conference to address citizens. TenHaken and Franken encouraged social distancing and limiting group activities such as dining in restaurants, church, and entertainment outings such as movies.

Long-term care facilities also began recommending that families use technology to visit with their loved ones. Across the country, telehealth services were expanding to allow for Americans to have access to healthcare without risking their health or the health of others.

Health systems, state agencies react to virus

Sanford Health adjusted its visitation policy on March 12 to only allow one visitor per patient as cases increased to 8 across the state. At that time, the Good Samaritan Society began only allowing employees and essential personnel into the long-term care facilities.

As cases began increasing, concerns began swirling about summer tourism in South Dakota and the potential impact the virus could have on the state’s economy. Guidance was released from the CDC to avoid unnecessary travel for 15 days and sporting events, concerts and hotel reservations started being canceled in South Dakota.

A COVID-19 drill was held on Monday at Avera using eCARE. Courtesy: Avera Health

2019 had seen record numbers for tourism in South Dakota with 14.5 million visitors and $4.1 billion of the state’s economy stemming from tourism. Concerns around the Sturgis Motorcycle were already being expressed at this time as well. State and national parks began to close or operate in limited capacity to curb the spread of the virus.

“I won’t sugarcoat things,” South Dakota Secretary of Tourism, Jim Hagen, said. “Things are probably going to get even tougher before they get better. We may be talking months of a new ‘normal’ that will feel surreal.”

On March 12, the NCAA basketball tournament was canceled due to rising concerns over COVID-19.

In a phone call with then President Donald Trump and other governors, Gov. Noem asked the president not to forget South Dakota in the COVID-19 response. South Dakota and Illinois were both struggling at the time to receive orders for COVID-19 tests from the CDC.

“I just don’t want to not be a priority area because we’re a smaller state or less populated,” Noem told the president.

Local governments bring restrictions

Toward the end of March, cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota began to rise prompting local municipalities across the state to take action. Gov. Noem said that it was not within her power as governor to issue any sort of mandate or require businesses to close, instead leaving it up to local governments.

Mayor Paul TenHaken disagreed with Noem saying that his power as mayor was limited and was looking to state officials for guidance. “It’s our understanding that within state law there are certain emergency privileges that a governor can enact,” TenHaken said at the time.

“I can certainly give directives as governor, but when I look at the statutes and powers given to me as governor, the actual enforcement of that is very difficult for a governor,” Noem said. “So, I have told them that they have the tools at their disposal to do that.”

Beadle County was the first county to have a substantial outbreak when seven new cases were reported. Noem said she wanted action on restaurants, particularly for Huron.

On Sunday, March 22 Beadle County and Rapid City ordered all restaurants and bars to close except for take-out and delivery. In Sioux Falls, Mayor TenHaken was awaiting the results of hundreds of backlogged COVID-19 tests.

On March 23, Gov. Noem issued two executive orders to serve as a “baseline” for COVID protocol. The orders did not mandate anything but rather suggest that businesses, communities, and individuals take action, encouraged employers to offer work from home for 8 weeks, if possible, suggested stores provide separate hours for at-risk individuals, said that bars, restaurants, gyms, and other venues should limit 10 people at a time on the premises, suggested health systems prepare for a surge and postpone elective surgeries and suspended regulations for telehealth.

On March 26, Sioux Falls passed a ban to allow no more than 10 patrons in a food service business.

As March came to a close, more cities across South Dakota began enacting regulations to curb the spread of cases as it became clear that Gov. Noem would not enforce statewide bans and regulations.

On April 1 the second COVID-19 death was reported by the DOH as total cases increased to 129. There were 12 hospitalizations and 76 active cases at that time.

The pandemic continues

In March of 2020, health and government officials were hopeful that the virus would peak in May or June and to some extent, that was true. Toward the end of April of 2020, cases began to decline with a slight increase again in the middle of May. Summer of 2020 brought another downward trend in case numbers.

Cases began to rise once again in September and the CDC labeled the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally as a super spreader event. Gov. Noem continuously pushed back on that narrative saying that it was a lie from the media.

As 2020 progressed, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths only saw a rise with cases peaking at 19,360 on November 15, 2020.

The first COVID-19 vaccine was administered in South Dakota on December 14, 2020, as cases began to decline following the winter 2020 surge.

Today, cases of COVID-19 are once again on the decline following the Omicron surge which peaked at 36,155 cases on January 25, surpassing the 2020 winter peak. While hospitalizations and cases continue to decrease daily, deaths are still being reported at higher numbers with six new deaths reported today. Last week, KELOLAND News spoke with Dr. David Basel of Avera Health who said that deaths often lag behind drops in cases and hospitalizations for several weeks.

Basel added that he was encouraged by the low positivity rate in South Dakota right now and that if numbers remain low across the country, COVID-19 could soon reach endemic status.

COVID-19 by the numbers

2,115,808

That’s how many COVID-19 tests have been administered.

1,178,384

Doses of the vaccine administered in South Dakota.

236,648

Cases of COVID-19 confirmed in South Dakota since March 10, 2020.

230,870

Recovered cases of the virus in the past two years.

10,646

Total number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19.

2,859

People who died with COVID-19.