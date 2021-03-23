Long-term care workers still show reluctance to get COVID vaccine, report says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Although nursing homes have been hit hard by the coronavirus, a recent report shows that long-term care workers are more reluctant than health care professionals at hospitals to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Twenty-four percent of those surveyed who work in nursing homes or assisted care facilities said they did not plan to get vaccinated, according to a joint survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation and the Washington Post. The two groups have conducted joint surveys since 1995.

The survey involved 1,327 frontline health care workers and was conducted from Feb. 11 to March 7. The survey report was released on March 19.

Another 11% of LTC workers said they had not yet decided if they would get the COVID-19 vaccine. Fifty percent had received one dose and 15% had scheduled a dose.

In comparison, 14% of those who worked in hospitals said they did not plan to get vaccinated. But 60% of those who worked in hospitals had already received one dose at the time of the survey.

The numbers are trending better in South Dakota as of March 22.

“We have been able to identify LTC staff coverage at 55% or greater,” said Daniel Bucheli, the communications director for the South Dakota Department of Health.

LTC staff were part of the 1A priority category for vaccinations in South Dakota but not all vaccinated LTC staff were listed as 1A staff, Bucheli said.

“We know that some LTC staff may not have been identified as part of the 1A Long-term care staff if they (1) surged to supported COVID-19 response efforts in LTC, or (2) received COVID-19 vaccination at a later time and were not identified as 1A Long-term care staff because they were also eligible another way,” Bucheli said. For example, the LTC staffer may have had an underlying medical condition so they were not identified as LTC staff, he said.

A possible trend in lower than expected vaccinations of long-term workers was revealed in a Centers for Disease Control survey from December of 2020 and January of 2021.

Specifically among LTCF staff members, a November 2020 survey found that only 45% of respondents were willing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine immediately, the CDC report said. The median rate for LTC staff receiving the first vaccination dose from December and January was 37%, according to the CDC. Some participation rates were as low as 19% and some were as high as 69%.

The CDC noted a concern about the risks of lower percentage of LTC staff’s vaccination rate.

“Considering the high COVID-19–associated morbidity and mortality in SNFs (1,2) and, particularly, the risk for severe disease among SNF residents (3), vaccination of this population is a public health priority. However, the lower percentage of staff members vaccinated raises concern about low coverage among a population at high risk for occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2,” the CDC report said.

The CDC report said making vaccination schedules flexible as well as “including messages regarding the documented safety and efficacy of authorized COVID-19 vaccines, might help improve vaccination acceptance and coverage” for LTC staff.

“Vaccine education has played a large part over the past several months in helping staff and residents feel confident about the vaccine’s safety and efficacy, including live video chats with our executive clinical leadership, vaccine campaigns and video messages to our staff,” Phil Samuelson, Good Samaritan Society Regional Vice President said in an email response to KELOLAND News questions.

COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes accounted for a significant share of deaths in South Dakota and the nation.

As of March 4, deaths in long-term care facilities accounted for 34% of deaths in the U.S., according to the COVID Tracking Project. About 1% of the U.S. population lives in long-term care facilities, according to COVID Tracking Project.

There were 866 long-term care deaths in South Dakota as of March 4, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

As of Feb. 14, the state had 727 deaths in nursing homes, which accounted for 39% of all deaths in the state, according to a nursing home COVID-19 tracker by AARP.

KFF noted on Feb. 28 that nursing home deaths have been declining since Dec. 20. The first doses of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities started in mid to late December.

The vaccines and decline in cases have resulted in changes in nursing home visitation policies. On March 10, the Center of Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) updated guidelines to allow for indoor visitation unless certain conditions existed.

“The vaccine is helping to keep residents and staff safe while also allowing our locations to safely reopen and welcome families and friends back inside,” Samuelson said.