Long, Harrisburg pickup 4-0 win over Roosevelt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Harrisburg’s Tyman Long blasted a three-run homerun in the Tigers 4-0 win over Roosevelt on Tuesday, May 11.

The story of the game was one big inning for the Tigers and solid pitching from Will Simmons.

An unearned run scored in the second inning for Harrisburg, putting the Tigers on the board first.

Tyson Kogel and Ben Loos delivered back-to-back singles in the third inning. That was followed by Tyman Long’s three-run homerun.

A play later, the Tigers were looking to continue a good inning, but Roosevelt’s Billy Chatwell was there to make a diving catch.

Simmons would pitch a scoreless six innings as Jack Teigen came in to finish the last inning. The Tigers would claim a 4-0 win.

Team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 Runs Hits Errors LOB Harrisburg Tigers 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 4 7 0 5 Roosevelt Rough Riders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 5 *LOB – Runners left on base

Offensively, Tyman Long led the way for the Tigers as he finished 1-3 with a homerun and three runs batted in. On the other side of the ball, Harrisburg was led by Will Simmons who threw six innings and allowed zero runs on two hits and two walks, while striking out 11.

Roosevelt was led by Mason Riley at the dish as he went 1-2 with a single and and a walk.

The Rough Riders would bounce back with a 5-3 win in game two.

Harrisburg returns to action on Thursday, May 13 when they play a doubleheader in Brandon against Brandon Valley.

The Rough Riders will conclude their 2021 league season on Saturday, May 15 when they host Yankton.

The final KELOLAND.com Game of the Week livestream will air on Tuesday, May 18 at 5:30 p.m. Dell Rapids will host Tea Area in a class ‘B’, region 3 contest.