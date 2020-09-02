Local officials deal with the challenge of finding election poll workers during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The coronavirus pandemic kept some of the usual workers from jobs at election sites in primary elections. While the pandemic is still a concern, several election officials in the region said voters in their communities are willing to work in November.

A 2020 study by the Pew Research Center said that 58% of election poll workers were 61 or older. Thirty-one percent were 61-70 years of age. The Centers for Disease Control says individuals 65 and older are at higher risk for COVID-19.

“For the primary in August, at first, I did struggle, due to the current pandemic,” said Deb Nelson, the city clerk in Pipestone, Minnesota. Older election judges were concerned about COVID-19 risks and also the prospect of wearing a mask for a long time indoors, Nelson said.

Nelson said folks are responding to fill positions for November.

Beadle County was in the midst of a COVID-19 surge for the June primary election, county auditor Jill Hanson said.

She said she had 10 people willing to work as poll workers in June when she usually needs 46.

Beadle County condensed voting sites and placed the four rural precincts in the Huron arena with the other seven precincts in the county, Hanson said.

As of Sept. 2, Hanson had been able to secure more workers for November than the 10 for the primary.

Lyon County, Iowa, also condensed election sites for its primary. “We had one precinct. Normally we have eight,” said county auditor Jen Smit.

South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett said the office worked with state officials on finding poll workers for the June primary. The office continues to help local officials spread the message of the need for poll workers, he said.

Local officials in the South Dakota have done a good job of adjusting when needed including combining polling sites if needed, Barnett said.

Finding poll workers hasn’t just been a pandemic issue. A 2017 study from the U.S. Assistance Commission said at least 50.7% of the surveyed local election officials said it was somewhat difficult to find polling workers.

Voters will be electing a president in November. Historically, presidential elections have had large voter turnouts in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa.

Those who study elections expect a big turnout in November and election officials are preparing to handle the turnout, even if COVID-19 has caused an increase in the use of absentee ballots.

“I believe this election will replicate 2016,” Nelson said. “I expect an exorbitant number of people to vote.”

Nearly 90% of all registered voters in Pipestone County voted in the 2016 election. The Minnesota Secretary of State’s office said 69.6% of the population 18 and over voted in the 2016 election and 85.3% of those who voted did it at the polling site.

Voters did use absentee ballots in Pipestone as did voters in other areas.

“Over 50% in the primary election voted absentee,” said Jennifer Barnard, the auditor in Kingsbury, South Dakota.

While election officials in Lyon County, Iowa; Beadle County, South Dakota; Minnehaha County, South Dakota; and the city of Pipestone, Minnesota all expect higher than normal numbers of absentee ballots for the November election, they still need election workers for election day.

“We still have to plan like we are going to be busy (at election sites),” Hanson said.

Hanson usually has 46 election workers at polling sites in Beadle County. The county has four precinct sites outside of Huron and seven precincts are housed in the arena in the city of Huron.

Various organizations and counties in the U.S. have encouraged recruiting college age and high school age individuals as election workers as one way to help fill gaps.

In Minnesota, 16-year-olds can be election judges. In Iowa, it’s 17 and in South Dakota, it’s 18. Iowa and Minnesota have codes that allow those younger than 18 to work at election sites.

Barnett said while a student needs to be 18 and registered to vote in the state to handle ballots, younger students, such as 16 and 17 year olds could be hired to clean and sanitize voting equipment or helping to maintain social distancing in precincts.

“We can use high school age students per Iowa code,” Smit said. But so far she hasn’t hired any high school students to work at election sites.

“We did have one college student in April,” Barnard said about Kingsbury County.

And in some counties, recruiting college students isn’t really an option in November.

“Beadle County doesn’t have a college,” Hanson said.

As of Sept. 2, the progress of hiring election workers was varied in three South Dakota counties, one Iowa county and one Minnesota city.

“I’m hoping to get two more for one rural (site) and for another two, I need at least one,” Hanson said. So far, 24 people have said they will work on election day at sites in Huron, she said.

Minnehaha County Auditor Bob Litz needs 350 to 360 people for 71 precincts. Most precincts have five election workers while some have six, he said.

So far, the community has responded to the need for election workers, Litz said.

Tuesday, Sept. 1, was National Election Poll Worker Recruitment Day. Litz said that special day drew the attention of potential poll workers. He received 50 worker application forms, Litz said.

“I just started the process…,” Smit said of hiring election workers. “The ones that I have talked to are willing to work this year.”

She usually hires five workers for each of the eight precincts for a larger election such as the 2020 election. Smit said she needs 45 to 50 workers this year.

Nelson and Barnard said they were having good luck finding election workers for November.

“I’m lucky in Kingsbury County,” Barnard said. Residents have been willing to work including one who didn’t work in the primary election.

“I just had a (person) from one precinct who told me she’d be able to work in the general election,” Barnard said.

Nelson said she needs 22 to 24 election workers in the city of Pipestone. So far, she’s found workers to fill most of the two election day shifts. She will also hire four people to clean and sanitize voting booths after each voter is done.

“We praise those new people and those who have done it for (years) for stepping up and helping out,” Barnett said of poll workers.

Although election officials are making progress in hiring poll workers or election judges, there may still be another challenge.

The positions must be balanced according to political parties. The balance is based on state law. In general, the election sites must have an equal number of Republicans and Democrats or a proportionate number based on the state law.

Smith said in a heavily Republican County such as Lyon County, Iowa, it can be a challenge in some years to reach the balance.

Even in a more populated county such as Minnehaha, it can be tough.

In the past it’s “been exceedingly difficult,” Litz said of the balance. But this year, it’s been made easier because of an increased interest from Democrats who want to work on Election Day, Litz said.