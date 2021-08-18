Local immunocompromised woman receives COVID-19 booster, says ‘vaccines are not going to hurt you’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While some people are still deciding whether to get their first dose COVID-19 vaccine, Deb Voigt just received her third dose.

Voigt is over the age 60 and is immunocompromised as she still receives treatments for cancer. She received her two doses of Pfizer vaccine and added a third booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine this week.

“I was thrilled when the CDC OK’d it for my group because I was worried,” Voigt told KELOLAND News. “Sturgis just happened, it’s going to blow up here too.”

Approval of a third shot of both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are now available for immunocompromised individuals following approval by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) emergency use authorization amendment.

To find a COVID-19 vaccine people can search vaccines.gov, reach out to local pharmacies and local healthcare providers.

The South Dakota Department of Health sent out a news release encouraging immunocompromised residents to discuss getting a third COVID-19 vaccine shot with their doctors. The CDC recommends moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose which includes people who have the following:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

Avera Dr. David Basel said immunocompromised individuals did not receive as high of level of antibodies from the first doses of the vaccine.

“Some of the studies have shown a good number of those will have a much higher response to a third dose,” Basel said.

Voigt said she doesn’t go out into public places very often because she is immunocompromised and not many people wear masks in indoor places.

She called on people to get the vaccine and wear a mask when indoors.

“The vaccines are not going to hurt you,” Voigt said. “I got my two shots. I went through a round of chemotherapy, two rounds of radiation after that. If it didn’t hurt me, it’s not going to hurt you.”