SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The search continues for the missing submersible that was lost Sunday morning on their way to tour the remains of the Titanic.

The crew of five lost contact with a Canadian research vessel about an hour and 45 minutes into their journey, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The search area for the OceanGate Expeditions submersible named the Titan includes 900 miles east of Cape Cod, Massachusetts and 400 miles southeast of Newfoundland, Canada. Crews are searching both on the surface of the water and the 12,500 feet below to the Titanic shipwreck.

CBS News reported that there was an expected 96 hours of oxygen in the submersible. As of Wednesday afternoon, there are less than 24 hours left.

KELOLAND News spoke with local experts about the science behind the vessel and what the five passengers are possibly endearing at those depths.

Robert Greenspan, President of Midco Diving in Rapid City, has over 30 years of deep-water diving experience. Greenspan said he thinks the vessel experienced external damages rather than mechanical challenges and that it’s not likely they will be found alive in time.

“I think it’s going to be a recovery, not a rescue. I don’t think it’s a good situation,” Greenspan said. “I hope I’m wrong I really do, but knowing what I know about working underwater and the depth that they’re at, that’s gonna be a hard one to sell that they’re still alive down there.”

Bryan Brummet, of Rapid City, is a retired U.S. sonar technician submarine senior chief in the submarine services. He said a number of things could have caused the vessel to go missing including mechanical or electrical failures, getting caught in a net at the wreckage site or cracking the hull on a piece of debris.

“Until they find it one way or another they probably will just never know,” Brummet said.

If the submersible has experienced mechanical failures, it would most likely sink to the bottom of the ocean as opposed to floating to the surface.

Robert McTaggart, a physics professor from South Dakota State University, described how much pressure the vessel is experiencing at such depths. By calculating the depth the vessel could be located in the ocean and the weight of water, the submersible is experiencing 400 atmospheres of pressure, which is about 5,878 pounds per square inch.

Another problem rescue crews are facing is trying to locate the vessel with the current technology and equipment available on site.

According to Greenspan, not a lot of these vessels that sustain life are available for commercial use and can go the depths that the Titanic is likely at. The Navy does have submarines and professionals that are able to reach these depths– and can go deeper– but those vessels are days away from the search site and can only go so deep for a short amount of time.

“If they can get another research vessel, like the one in the movie “Titanic,” where they could send down remotely operated vehicles, they can stay in the area for weeks and look,” Bremmet said.

Brummet said that the other vessels that have gone down to the Titanic for research purposes have not had the same problems the OceanGate Expeditions vessel has. This is mainly due to the military-grade equipment, trained personnel on board and larger capacity for oxygen that the Titan does not have.

“They’re putting people into an inhospitable atmosphere,” Greenspan said. “Just like going to outer space, it’s the same going underwater. There’s layers of risk and they do what they can to mitigate those risks, but it’s a completely different environment that they’re trying to support life in.”