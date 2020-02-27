Local doctors believe we are prepared for the new coronavirus

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, a wide share of Americans are at least moderately confident in U.S. health officials’ ability to handle emerging viruses, and more express concern about catching the flu than catching the new coronavirus. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Overnight, more than 1,000 cases have been confirmed of the new coronavirus across the globe. The spread of the virus is something doctors in the United States are paying close attention to.

Wendell Hoffman is an infectious disease doctor for Sanford Health. He says because the U.S. has a sophisticated health care system, Americans are in better shape than most countries.

Dr. Hoffman says Sanford doctors are following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations to a ‘T’.

Hoffman says Sanford is monitoring it, but there are other illnesses that are more concerning to him.

“Encourage people not to panic, go about their lives with the same kind of awareness that they should be with regards to the flu,” Hoffman said.



The flu has killed around 16,000 people this year. The coronavirus has killed less than 3,000.



“I’m far more concerned about the flu than I am about the coronavirus. That’s the message,” Hoffman said.

