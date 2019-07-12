Local company develops hemp processing equipment

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — A local company has released the first industrial-grade farm separator developed for the hemp industry.

It’s called the BudRubber. It separates the hemp plant into different parts to allow farmers and processors to get the most money for the different parts of the hemp plant. Before this machine, the process was a time-consuming manual shucking process.

Courtesy: Hemp Processing Solutions

KELOLAND News is getting a first look at the equipment Friday and discussing the challenges related to having this equipment in a state where industrial hemp is not yet legal. Watch for that story on KELOLAND.com.

Industrial hemp is a growing industry in the United States after the Farm Bill authorized industrial hemp production.

States had to also legalize it. South Dakota is one of a few states that has failed to do so.

The measure was passed by the state legislature but vetoed by Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) earlier this year.

“South Dakota’s not ready for industrial hemp today,” she said in February. “We’re not ready from an agricultural perspective.”

An attempt to override Gov. Noem’s veto failed in the legislature in March of this year.

“Industrial hemp is opening the door to marijuana distribution in South Dakota.” Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD)

A bill signed in May by Gov. Kim Reynolds (R-IA) allows licensed growers to cultivate the crop on up to 40 acres in Iowa. First, however, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship must develop a plan and submit it for approval of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The USDA must still release its own regulations this fall, with hopes of allowing farmers to grow hemp next year.