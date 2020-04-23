Local college athletes look for spot in NFL Draft

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The 2020 NFL Draft will be different than most years, as no one will be gathering due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the draft will still go on as planned, with every team in a remote location.

The NFL Draft starts on Thursday, April 23 and features a three-night event and a total of seven rounds. All of the draft can be seen on ABC, ESPN or NFL Network. KELOLAND Media Group will have online coverage as well as updated information on local players and teams.

Date Time (Cental) Rounds Completed Thursday, April 23 7:00-10:30 p.m. 1 Friday, April 24 6:00-10:30 p.m. 2 and 3 Saturday, April 25 11:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. 4, 5, 6 and 7 2020 NFL Draft Schedule

The state of South Dakota has 16 local athletes to keep an eye on this weekend that are either from South Dakota or have played for South Dakota colleges.

Augustana University

Player’s Name and Position Hometown Draft Projection Jake Lacina- Center St. Paul, MN Late Round or PFA PFA- Projected Free Agent

Augustana’s Jake Lacina was named the Rimington Award Winner for 2019, which is awarded to the nations top center.

Lacina was also named First Team All-American by the AFCA. After his redshirt season, Lacina started every game over the next four seasons, which was a total of 45 games. Lacina helped pace an Augustana offense in 2019 that earned a spot in the Division 2 playoffs.

Lacina is a projected late round draft pick or projected free agent.

Derrek Tuszka- North Dakota State

Player’s Name and Position Hometown Draft Projection Derrek Tuszka- Defensive End Warner, SD Mid to Late Round

NDSU’s Derrek Tuszka is the biggest name to keep an eye on in South Dakota as this week’s NFL Draft gets closer.

Tuszka was given a 5.81 prospect score by NFL.com. According to the website, the 5.8-5.9 score equals an NFL back-up level talent.

ESPN’s Todd McShay has Tuszka as the 35th best defensive end in the draft, despite the fact that the former Bison has been in talks with some NFL teams.

After a stellar performance in the NFL Combine, Tuszka has talked with the Chargers and Bengals. The Minnesota Vikings have always found local talent, and with the release of Everson Griffen, the Vikings could be in the market for a DE.

Tuszka is a projected mid-late round pick. That means from the 3rd round on, Tuszka could be drafted. The main rounds to keep an eye on are rounds 4, 5 and 6. Those rounds start on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. CT.

You can learn more about Derrek Tuszka and his journey in the article below:

South Dakota State University

Player’s Name and Position Hometown Draft Projection Mikey Daniel- Full back Brookings, SD Round 6/7 or PFA Christian Rozeboom- Linebacker Sioux Center, IA Round 7 or PFA Chase Vinatieri- Kicker Sioux Falls, SD Round 6/7 or PFA Adam Anderson- Wide Receiver Orlando, FL PFA Luke Sellers- Full back Papillion, NE PFA Brady Hale- Punter Yankton, SD PFA Brandon Snyder- Safety Larchwood, IA PFA Evan Greeneway- Offensive Line Yankton, SD PFA Ryan Earith- Defensive End Papillion, NE PFA PFA- Projected Free Agent

SDSU’s Mikey Daniel has made the transition from running back to full back. Daniel is one of the top full back’s in this year’s NFL Draft, however the demand for full backs is low.

Despite being highly ranked at the position, Daniel is a projected sixth or seventh round pick or possibly a projected free agent.

Christian Rozeboom has been on many NFL team’s radars over the past couple of seasons. The talented linebacker is a late round draft pick or a projected free agent.

SDSU’s Chase Vinatieri, nephew of NFL great Adam Vinatieri, is another Jackrabbit hoping to be selected this weekend.

Vinatieri was ranked the fifth best kicker in this year’s draft according to ESPN’s Todd McShay, despite Vinatieri’s 2019 struggles.

Vinatieri made nearly 74% of his field goals in his first three seasons, but Vinatieri saw a set back in 2019 when he went just 9 for 18 for 50%.

Despite these struggles, New England Patriot’s coach Bill Belichick has shown some interest in Vinatieri as the answer to New England’s kicking troubles.

To learn more about the SDSU Jackrabbits and their potential draft picks, click on the story below:

Univesity of South Dakota

Player’s Name and Position Hometown Draft Projection Kameron Cline- Defensive Tackle San Diego, CA PFA Austin Simmons- Quarterback Council Bluffs, IA PFA Darin Greenfield- Defensive End Sheldon, IA PFA PFA- Projected Free Agent

The Coyotes have three talented players that could find their way to the NFL. However, this year’s draft has a lot of depth at the three positions that the Coyote players play (QB, DT, DE) meaning a pick in this year’s NFL Draft could be difficult.

University of Sioux Falls